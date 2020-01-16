Woman missing in Butte County for six days is found alive

A lady within the early phases of dementia who went lacking six days in the past was discovered alive Wednesday by a helicopter crew trying to find her in Butte County.

Paula Beth James, 68, was final seen the night of Jan. 9 in Oroville, the place she lives, and was reported lacking the next day.

Butte County Sheriff’s Workplace deputies, detectives, search and rescue groups, and pilots spent greater than 100 hours scouring the area seeking James. They’d been determined to search out her earlier than a large storm reaches the realm, which is underneath a winter storm warning for the subsequent two days.

About midday Wednesday, a sheriff’s helicopter was flying over the Butte Meadows space when a sergeant noticed a automobile under, coated in snow, about three miles from the Bambi Inn. It matched the outline of James’ silver 2018 Toyota 4Runner.

The pilot landed the helicopter, and two Sheriff’s Workplace workers hiked over to the 4Runner, which sat in a snow-covered space about 150 yards off the highway. Inside, they discovered James, alive.

The primary responders labored rapidly to get James to a hospital.

“We hadn’t given up, and we’re so happy with the outcome,” stated Megan McCann, a public data officer with the Sheriff’s Workplace.

James was acutely aware, speaking and chilly when the search group discovered her, McCann stated.

Butte Meadows is about 55 highway miles north of Oroville. It’s unclear the place James was headed, however authorities assume she might need left house to satisfy a pal for lunch.

How James survived the weather so long as she did stays for now unexplained. Authorities hadn’t been in a position to interview her Wednesday night however have been desperate to find out how James stored herself secure whereas awaiting rescue, McCann stated.

“That is what everyone is wondering, including us,” McCann stated.