Woman plummets 90ft from apartment block and walks away

By Will Stewart In Moscow for MailOnline

Printed: 03:51 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:55 EST, 24 January 2020

That is the extraordinary second a 27-year-old lady plummets 90ft from a Russian tower block right into a snow drift – earlier than heaving herself up and strolling away.

Exceptional footage reveals the girl somersaulting a number of instances throughout her three-second fall from the ninth flooring of an house block within the central city of Izluchinsk.

She thumps down in to an enormous pile of snow and the gravity of her fall throws up a twig of white powder.

For a couple of heart-stopping moments, the blurred darkish define of her physique lies sprawled on the bottom immobile.

A 27-year-old lady (circled) falls 90ft from the ninth flooring (left) of an house block earlier than crashing in a mound of snow (proper) within the Russian city of Izluchinsk

However the lady then begins to stir and steadily sits upright earlier than selecting herself up and calmly strolling away.

The lady, who has not been named, then sought assist from neighbours and requested them to name an ambulance, in response to native stories.

She is now in a hospital within the oil wealthy Khanty-Mansi autonomous area of western Siberia.

Medical doctors confirmed that the girl is affected by inside bruising however had been ‘shocked’ that she had no damaged bones after her terrifying fall.

Exceptional footage reveals the girl somersaulting a number of instances throughout her three-second fall

The temperature was minus 14C when she fell on January 22.

Police are imagine to be investigating the autumn however the lady was mentioned to have been house alone when it occurred.

Stories mentioned there was ‘no prison motive’ nevertheless it stays unclear why she fell.

Snow had been blown close to the house block, and yard sweepers had added to the heap which cushioned the girl’s dramatic plunge.