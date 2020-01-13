Woman posts video showing the moment her eyelashes were ripped out by a double-ended dildo

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

A girl has revealed the second her eyelashes have been ripped out after a double-ended dildo hit her within the face.

Tegan Denham, from the UK, took to Twitter to share an amusing video documenting the incident, the place she will be seen trying down in horror at her naked eyelids.

Alongside the footage, she penned: ‘You truly couldn’t write my life. Tonight I went to bongos bingo and bought hit within the face with a double ended dildo and it took a full lashes work of extensions off. What. The. Heck.’

And whereas some have been left in hysterics, others took to the feedback part wanting to listen to extra concerning the hilarious mishap.

‘How does somebody get a double ended dildo right into a membership, and why? Lol’ requested one, whereas a second penned: ‘That is presumably one of many funniest tweets I’ve ever seen.’

The party-goer shared a clip exhibiting the aftermath of the incident, the place an space on her eyelid seems to be fully naked

A 3rd added: ‘No I’m performed…I’d cry for days…’ whereas a fourth commented: ‘Omg!!! Please say it hasn’t ripped your personal eyelashes out too.’

The humorous video, which has since racked up a formidable 523, 000 views on Twitter, reveals the precise second Tegan’s lash extensions are ripped from her eyes.

Within the clip, she will be seen partying at Bongos Bingo with the double-ended dildo, and swinging it round within the air, earlier than it instantly catches her within the eye.

In response, Tegan raises her hand to her eye, however carries on dancing and laughing – implying no critical hurt was performed.

Nonetheless, the clip then reveals an in depth up of Tegan’s eyelashes – with a big space showing fully naked.

‘Possibly an excellent factor we didn’t handle to get tickets,’ joked one on social media, whereas one other merely wrote: ‘Howling.’

A 3rd added: ‘Omg the painnnnnnn,’ whereas a fourth commented in disbelief: ‘I am crying no wayyyyyy.’

One other branded the second ‘devastating,’ whereas an extra amused by the incident added: ‘I screamed once I learn this!’