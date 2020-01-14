Woman pulls kitchen knife, steals $2 million in jewelry from South Coast Plaza, police say

Police have arrested a Newport Seashore girl they are saying brandished a big kitchen knife and made off with over $2 million in jewellery from a Costa Mesa retailer, authorities stated.

Karen Yvonne Floyd, 54, entered a jewellery retailer at South Coast Plaza at midday Saturday, the place she tried on a number of high-end items of bijou, police stated.

Costa Mesa Police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad declined to offer the shop’s identify or the items of bijou that have been stolen.

After attempting on a number of gadgets, Floyd requested retailer officers whether or not she may see the jewellery in daylight, authorities stated. Clerks informed the lady the jewellery couldn’t go away the shop, however she walked towards the doorway, the place police say she pulled out a big kitchen knife and threatened retailer safety earlier than fleeing.

Safety guards adopted the lady into the parking zone, the place they took down Floyd’s license plate quantity as she drove away, police stated. With assist from the general public and the license plate data, police recognized Floyd and obtained a warrant to look her residence.

Detectives arrested Floyd within the foyer of her condominium constructing Monday and positioned her below arrest. The stolen jewellery and the knife used within the theft have been discovered inside her house, authorities stated.

Floyd is being held with out bail, in line with jail information.