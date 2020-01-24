Woman quits enviable role as air hostess because it’s ‘robotic’

A former flight attendant who gained hundreds of social media followers after sharing her enviable life-style on Instagram has revealed she’s stop as a result of lack of ‘flexibility’ and ‘robotic’ nature of the job.

Brigita Jagelaviciute, who’s initially from Lithuania however is now primarily based in Dubai, shocked her 78,000 Instagram followers with a YouTube Vlog explaining why she stop her position at Emirates.

The globetrotter stated that regardless of the seemingly glamorous picture of her job, it was tough to take annual depart throughout her three years of working for the airline, and added that colleagues had been refused break day for household illness and weddings.

‘As a lot as I hate to say adverse issues in regards to the airline I’ve to be sincere,’ she stated. ‘Flexibility just isn’t one thing that was actually potential as a flight attendant.’

Brigita Jagelaviciute (pictured), who’s initially from Lithuania, revealed she stop her enviable position as cabin crew for Emirates after the position grew to become repetitive

Brigita, pictured absorbing the solar in Dubai, stated that colleagues struggled to get depart, even when it was for household sickness or to get married

The previous air hostess, pictured in Bali, has given up her globetrotting life-style to change into a private assistant

She continued: ‘I have never personally skilled them, however I’ve heard tales of individuals desirous to get married and could not get depart.’

‘Some have had relations who had been sick and so they wished to go dwelling however could not as a result of they could not get depart.’

‘On the finish of the day we’re human beings, and the truth that you are not revered by the corporate as a person was actually tough for me.’

Brigita, who has since been employed as a private assistant, racked up over 30,000 views on her YouTube video.

‘I cherished this job a lot for the primary couple of years,’ she defined. ‘I used to be actually, as you in all probability assume, this wonderful flight attendant. You guys at all times requested me, “How did I get this job and how do I apply to get this job.”‘

‘It was actually like a dream. You get up staying on this wonderful lodge, you go for a flight and then you definitely go to the Seychelles, New York, LA.’

Brigita has gained over 78,000 Instagram followers and 34,000 YouTube subscribers from sharing her enviable life-style as a flight attendant

Brigita, pictured in Dubai, stated she missed alternatives due to the dearth of flexibility with taking annual depart

Brigita went on to confess how she had made a aware determination to not share the adverse sides of her job whereas working for the Emirates.

‘Considered one of my major considerations about this job was that it wasn’t very stimulating,’ she stated. ‘It turns into very robotic and would not push you to develop as a person.’

‘For me, I at all times felt that I am the form of one that wants a push and desires to attain one thing.’

The Vlogger, who has visited over 70 nations, advised how over time she grew to become depressing, to the purpose that she began crying when her contract was due for renewal.

She additionally revealed that being at Emirates resulted in her lacking alternatives together with an interview with Attract journal and work as a journey content material creator.

‘It’s totally straightforward to lose your time, lose your cash and your power on this job,’ she stated, reflecting on her time as an air hostess.

Brigita, pictured in Hawaii, stated that she likes to be challenged and didn’t discover her job mentally stimulating sufficient

Brigita (pictured in Dubai) who has visited over 70 nations, revealed that Emirates would refuse break day work for household illness

The Vlogger (pictured) stated being a flight attendant meant it was straightforward for her to lose observe of time, cash and he or she typically had low power

Brigita (pictured in Abu Dhabi) advised how working for Emirates started to change into her id and he or she was made to observe strict guidelines

Brigita, pictured in Dubai, stated she regretted not talking out when make colleagues behaved inappropriately, though she did not go into element

‘I feel an important factor is considering, what do you really need out of this expertise – would you like cash? Do you need to journey after which go dwelling after a few years?’

‘It is really easy to lose the idea of time since you’re at all times flying, you are at all times drained or recovering from a flight. Time goes by so, so shortly.’

Brigita claimed the job additionally started to impression her id as she grew to become identified merely as, ‘Emirates cabin crew.’

She additionally cited guidelines anticipated of her position, which included not carrying jewelry in your index finger, and advised how she regrets not talking out at occasions when male colleagues behaved inappropriately.

Brigita, pictured in Hawaii, was praised by others for giving an sincere account of what it is wish to work as cabin crew

Brigita for complaining in regards to the position, arguing that being a flight attendant comes with a number of perks, even when some components of the job are boring

Many who dreamed of working for the corporate had been fast to take to the feedback part, praising Brigita for sharing her story.

‘Thanks for sharing your expertise,’ wrote one. ‘My story as cabin crew is similar to yours.’

‘I will full three years at one other airline quickly and I’m feeling I want to maneuver on from it, study one thing new, develop.’

‘Additionally the foundations you talked about. It isn’t straightforward to at all times observe them, we’re solely human in any case. I can relate to every little thing you stated right here.’

A second added: ‘It has been greater than three years since I wished to hitch Emirates, however I agree that it is a job only for a time period.’

A flood of responses to the video praised Brigita’s honesty, as different flight attendants stated they’d comparable experiences (pictured)

Nevertheless, others blasted Brigita for complaining in regards to the position, arguing that being a flight attendant can be repetitive.

‘What number of jobs assist you to journey the world, to remain in 5* lodges and on the finish of the month pay you a good wage?’ wrote one, whereas a second commented:

‘You are a flight attendant… cease complaining in regards to the repetitive… severely really easy’

A 3rd added: ‘It looks like you wasted priceless years of your life as a way to “travel,” whilst you might have spent these years learning and dealing your means in the direction of one thing extra significant than being a private assistant to a wealthy household in Dubai.’

Mail On-line has contacted Emirates airways for remark.