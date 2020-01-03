Woman reveals how Karen Matthews’ paedo fiance abused her as a schoolgirl

Kathleen Jobb, above, was sexually abused by the brand new boyfriend of Karen Matthews

A girl sexually abused as a baby by the paedophile fiancé of ‘Britain’s worst mom’ Karen Matthews broke her silence in the present day – and mentioned: ‘They deserve one another.’

Kathleen Jobb says she recoiled with revulsion when she noticed photographs of her former stepfather Paul Saunders and Matthews collectively.

Saunders, 57, was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for concentrating on ‘weak’ Kathleen when she was 15 years outdated.

He was solely caught when Kathleen’s mom Caroline Berry discovered indecent photos of her daughter on his cellphone whereas he was serving an eight-month jail sentence for profit fraud.

Kathleen, now 27, bravely waived her anonymity as she relived her ordeal by handyman Saunders.

Talking completely to MailOnline from her residence in Oxford, she mentioned: ‘As quickly as I noticed Paul with Karen Matthews, I knew right away it was him.

‘I recognised him as a result of he tends to stoop like a hunchback as a result of he has curvature of the backbone. Seeing him once more in any case these years introduced what he did to me all again once more. He is an extremely nasty, manipulative man.

Matthews (left) is engaged to handyman Paul Saunders, 57, (proper) who was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for participating in sexual exercise with Ms Jobb when she was a ‘weak’ teenage lady

Kathleen Jobb, above together with her stepfather, Saunders ,when she was a bit lady, says the abuse started when she was 15 and went on for 3 years. She mentioned it befell in her bunk mattress

‘I can not think about any girl intending to start a relationship with him. However then once more, we’re speaking about Karen Matthews, a mom who faked the kidnap of her personal daughter so what do you anticipate?’

Matthews, 44, and Saunders, a handyman nicknamed ‘Mr Dingle’ for his scruffy look, have been courting for simply six weeks after they met when he did some work on her toilet.

Mates of the couple say they’ve been ‘inseparable’ ever since and Matthews is ‘head over heels’ in love together with her new beau.

She has been seen carrying an enormous engagement ring whereas buying across the city in southern England the place she has been dwelling.

Saunders was arrested yesterday and launched on police bail after it emerged that he had been staying in a single day at Matthews’ flat as their romance blossomed.

Matthews, who invented the kidnapping of her nine-year-old daughter, Shannon, in 2008, is alleged to really feel reassured that her new companion is not delay by her previous.

Matthews, seen on her cell phone on Saturday, is ‘head over heels’ in love with Saunders and has been seen round her hometown in southern England carrying an engagement ring

Defence: Matthews continues to protest her innocence, whereas her daughter Shannon, proper, who’s now 18, resides below a brand new id at an undisclosed location

It isn’t recognized whether or not Saunders admitted his sordid historical past to Matthews.

His sufferer recalled how he wormed his means into her mom Caroline’s life in a lot the identical means he met Matthews, by providing to do odd jobs round the home.

He lived subsequent door to the household and the couple started a relationship in 2000 and married simply six weeks later.

Kathleen, 27, mentioned she recoiled when she noticed photographs of her abuser and Matthews collectively

Kathleen, now fortunately married with three younger youngsters herself, mentioned Saunders started abusing her when she was 15 and it carried on for 3 years.

She mentioned: ‘His relationship with Karen is nearly precisely the identical because the one he had with my mum.

‘He got here alongside pretending to be a handyman and wormed his means into her affections.

‘He knew me as a child as a result of he lived subsequent door across the time I used to be born and had been mates with my mum earlier than they obtained collectively.

‘He knew that I would been abused earlier than and so knew precisely how weak I used to be and it wasn’t lengthy ‘I nonetheless keep in mind how at night time he would creep into my room. I may hear him approaching as a result of the floorboards would creak.

‘I had a bunk mattress and I used to be within the backside backside. He would crouch down by my aspect at night time.

‘As a result of the floorboards made a noise, he may hear my mum come close to to the door and when she did he’d faux to look out the window and inform my mum ‘I believed I heard a noise’

Matthews (pictured in 2008 in the course of the hunt for Shannon) met her new fiance when he carried out odd jobs at her residence within the South of England, the place she now lives with a brand new identify

‘When my grandmother was dying of most cancers, he would not let me go spherical to say goodbye with my sister and brothers.

‘Whereas they had been out, he abused me. Once I ought to have been there for my gran, he stopped me and did that.

‘I’ve by no means forgotten that and I am going to by no means forgive him for that. I by no means felt in a position to inform anybody as a result of he used to threaten me and warn me to not.

‘He as soon as charged straight at me and threw a hoover at me as a result of I would refused to eat a Pot Noodle he’d made. Solely my mum leaping in between us stopped him from in all probability punching me within the face.

‘He’d prefer to threaten youngsters and my mum however would by no means stand as much as one other a person. He was a bully.’

Matthews was pictured wanting elated together with her former companion Craig Meehan after Shannon was discovered alive. Meehan was not concerned within the kidnapping plot

Saunders, a former minibus driver for disabled youngsters, was jailed after admitting 4 counts of participating in sexual exercise with a baby, making indecent photos of a kid and two counts of sexual assault.

Kathleen added: ‘He had truly been jailed for profit fraud when my mum discovered the pictures on his cellphone. She known as police right away. As quickly as he was launched from his sentence for profit fraud he was arrested once more for what was on the cellphone.

‘The police took statements from me and requested whether or not I needed to go to courtroom. He denied the abuse and mentioned the pictures had been of my mum and never me. However it was patently clear that the pictures had been of me and that he’d abused me.

‘After we obtained to courtroom and he noticed myself and all of the household there dealing with him, solely then did he resolve to confess what he had achieved. However the reality he solely obtained 5 years – for what he had achieved – was not practically lengthy sufficient. He needs to be in for all times.

‘I would not seen him or heard something from him for years and impulsively he is there on the entrance of the newspapers. And what’s extra he had began a relationship with a girl who’d kidnapped her personal daughter.

‘They deserve one another. I’ve by no means spoken about what occurred to me however I am keen to talk out for the primary time to warn folks about what he is like. For my part, he is nonetheless a hazard to youngsters and he ought to by no means be allowed to be round any children.’

Saunders is alleged to be unconcerned about his new girlfriend’s previous which noticed her labeled ‘Britain’s worst mom’.

Matthews in March 2008 holding her daughter’s favorite teddy bear as she feigned an emotional enchantment for her protected return

Matthews had engineered the kidnap of Shannon in Dewsbury, West Yorks.

She and her boyfriend’s uncle, Michael Donovan, had been jailed for the plot to stage Sharon’s kidnapping and declare the £50,000 reward for ‘discovering’ her.

Matthews made a collection of tearful TV appeals for assist in discovering her daughter as West Yorkshire Police launched one of many pressure’s largest ever searches.

Shannon was ultimately discovered by detectives in Donovan’s flat, round a mile from her residence in Dewsbury, 24 days after she disappeared.

Prosecutors mentioned the schoolgirl was drugged and doubtless saved captive on a leash throughout her incarceration.

Police described Matthews as ‘pure evil’ after she was discovered responsible of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Her then-boyfriend, Craig Meehan, was not concerned within the kidnapping plot.

Nevertheless, he was individually convicted of possessing 49 indecent photos of kids on a house pc.

She and Donovan had been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences.

Shannon was raised by a brand new household below a brand new id and is now an grownup.

Matthews (left) and co-conspirator Michael Donovan (proper) had been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences

As a part of her launch from jail Matthews was given a taxpayer-funded flat however has been banned from any contact with Shannon or her different six youngsters.

Saunders could have been launched after serving half of his 5 yr sentence.

He pleaded responsible to 4 counts of participating in sexual exercise with a baby, making indecent photos of a kid and two counts of sexual assault.

The mom of his sufferer described how she misplaced it when she discovered the indecent photos of her daughter on his cellphone.

She mentioned: ‘I went barmy, to say the least, I am sickened and disgusted.’

On the time of the offences Saunders labored as an ambulance driver for mentally unwell and disabled youngsters.