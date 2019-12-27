Woman runs over, kills gunman who shot family member, police say

A girl is in custody after police say she ran over and killed a person suspected of taking pictures one in all her kinfolk on Christmas morning in San Jose.

Police responded to a silent burglar alarm within the 1200 block of East Santa Clara Road shortly after 2 a.m. There, they discovered a person mendacity within the highway and a loaded firearm close by. The person was taken to a hospital, the place he was pronounced useless. Police stated he had been struck by a automobile.

Sabrina Marie Gutierrez was taken into police custody. (San Jose Police Division)

Investigators stated that earlier than the person’s demise, he had gotten into an argument with one other man and shot him earlier than fleeing on foot. Whereas a relative took the taking pictures sufferer to a hospital, the place he was handled and survived, one other member of the family chased the suspected gunman onto a close-by sidewalk together with her automobile and ran the person down, authorities stated.

The motive force, recognized as Sabrina Marie Gutierrez, 22, fled after hanging the person, police stated. She was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide. Jail data present she is being held with out bail.

The Santa Clara County coroner’s workplace has not launched the title of the person who was run over, pending notification of subsequent of kin.

In line with San Jose police, the demise is the town’s 34th murder of the 12 months.

Anybody with info is requested to name Det. Sgt. Anthony Kilmer or Det. Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Division’s Murder Unit at (408) 277-5283.