Woman Says She Was Sexually Assaulted On Spirit Airlines Flight By A Man Who Was ‘Pleasuring Himself’!

An expertise flying with Spirit Airways was soul-crushing for one lady who says she was sexually assaulted whereas sleeping on a flight.

Tia Jackson (above), a pupil at Jap Michigan College and mom to a 10-month-old child boy, opened as much as Individuals concerning the harrowing ordeal that came about early Tuesday morning when she was on a 7 a.m. flight to Detroit from Atlanta, Georgia.

The 22-year-old lady claimed the aircraft was descending when she was going out and in of sleep — and felt the hand of the person sitting beside her touching her thigh. She recalled:

“I could feel him being real jittery. He kept moving. I thought he was cold. He took off his coat, sat it across his lap — and I’m thinking he was cold, so I’m not paying attention… Next thing you know, I felt his hand on my thigh.”

Jackson initially brushed it off, pondering that the person was maybe making an attempt to get comfy in his seat and had touched her by chance. So, she leaned in nearer to her buddy — who was sitting on the opposite facet of her on the aircraft — with a purpose to give the person extra room.

That’s when issues bought out of hand. Jackson claimed:

“When he noticed I moved away, he slid his hands in my pants and then he touched my thigh and then part of my butt.”



Jackson claimed the person was “pleasuring himself” beneath his coat — however when she reacted, he “snatch[ed] his hand back.” She defined:

“He tried to play it off.”

However Jackson had sufficient: she instantly rang for a flight attendant in hopes of getting the person faraway from her row.

Sadly, the airline worker wasn’t very sympathetic to her scenario. Jackson claims the attendant informed her, “If he keeps touching you, you should move.” She defined:

“I’m like, ‘That’s crazy.’ They basically told me to sit back down and I had to make a scene and I had to refuse sitting down because the pilot wouldn’t move until I sat down. That’s when they removed him from my row.”

She went on to assert that the flight workers requested the person if he hand touched her “and he said ‘No,’” including:

“But he was shushing me.”

Frustratingly sufficient, Jackson stated the person walked off the flight “scot-free” as soon as the aircraft landed. She famous:

“He got away with touching me with no repercussions.”

The flight attendants apparently refused to name the police on her behalf. So, with no alternative however to take issues into her personal arms, Jackson reported the incident to police at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. She stated:

“Spirit was acting like they weren’t going to do anything about it. Even the pilot told me to go into the airport towards the front desk to ask for police assistance.”

Jackson says she stuffed out an incident report with police after strolling to the Spirit Airways ticket counter. Nevertheless, she felt the necessity to share the incident on social media after not getting a response out of the airline on the time of the alleged assault.

She wrote on Instagram:

“This is really sad because after being a victim of sexual assault and to be sexually assaulted while flying with Spirit Airlines — this is sad nobody did anything! Nobody called the police nothing!!”

Spirit, for its half, seems to be investigating. An organization account despatched Jackson a direct message, writing:

“We appreciate you sharing this with us. Please provide your full name as it appears on the reservation, your 6-digit confirmation code, and the best email to reach you.”

In the meantime, the airline addressed the incident in an announcement to Individuals, saying:

“We take this claim seriously and are in direct contact with the guest. We thank our crew for their quick and professional assistance to address the situation. Our flight attendants on board that flight learned of the alleged incident 18 minutes prior to landing when the guest pressed the call button and received immediate attention. Once she told the flight attendant who came to her seat, the flight attendant directed her to a different seat. The cabin crew wanted to move her, as opposed to him, because the move would have left him with an empty seat on one side and an aisle on the other. The crew wanted to keep the male guest isolated in that row. The female guest was asked to move to another open seat to quickly separate the parties. By the time the guest declined to move, landing was imminent and everyone had to be seated as required by federal regulation. Law enforcement began its investigation immediately after the flight arrived. We are supporting law enforcement as they investigate. It was a Spirit team member who reported this to local law enforcement. The FBI is currently investigating.”

