Woman scolds fellow mother for sending her son to birthday party as ballerina

A lady was criticised by a fellow mother or father for sending her son to a ‘ballerina and pirates’ occasion wearing a leotard and tights.

The British mom defined in a Mumsnet submit that the birthday woman’s mom later despatched her an expletive-ridden textual content, accusing her of not ‘sticking to the theme’.

In search of recommendation, the boy’s mom requested if she was being unreasonable in taking offence to the foul-mouthed message.

Different customers have been fast to reassure the lady that she was not being unreasonable and defined the birthday woman’s mom maybe thought the boy had stolen her daughter’s thunder.

Explaining the scenario, the boy’s mom wrote: ‘I despatched DS as a ballet dancer (as he does dancing), in his standard leotard, shorts, tights and ballet slippers. It is a very pleasant group and no ‘sissy’ feedback or opinions so far as I do know.

‘DS acquired nothing however compliments from different mother and father, kids have been simply excited to see him and no youngster commented on his outfit.’

However the disgruntled mom stated that simply 10 minutes later she obtained an unsavoury message from the occasion host, the birthday woman’s mum.

She stated the message learn: ‘So! You actually needed to put Joseph in one thing else did not you! Why could not you keep on with the theme? I believe it is simply unfair, if I am sincere. Not impressed. You are not f****** sane.’

Her submit garnered over 600 responses, seemingly unanimous in help for her.

One wrote: ‘That could be very unkind. I would not dignify it with a solution and simply clean her to any extent further.’

One other wrote: ‘It is not possible to purpose with silly individuals so I’d simply ignore the message. She’s clearly being an fool right here.’

A 3rd provided: ‘Oh pricey. Your son stole her daughter’s compliments. Had he turned up as a pirate he’d have obtained far fewer compliments, and her daughter would have obtained extra. In her daft opinion.’