Woman shares horrifying images of her botched microblading procedure

By Danielle Zoellner For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 14:59 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:25 EST, 21 January 2020

A girl has slammed her native salon after receiving microblading therapy that left her with horrific blisters underneath her eyebrows – regardless of the enterprise proprietor defending her work.

Shannon Bozell, 44, from Kalamazoo, Michigan, underwent a $350 microblading process, a type of semi-permanent tattooing executed on the eyebrows utilizing a small blade to present them a bushier look.

After doing analysis, Bozell chosen an area salon to carry out the process, however to her horror, she was left her with the ‘BIGGEST ugliest eyebrows in Kalamazoo,’ she revealed in a now-viral Fb publish.

Earlier than and after: Shannon Bozell from Kalamazoo, Michigan, paid for a $350 microblading process to have her eyebrows darkened and formed, however was horrified by the outcomes

Ouch: She visited Anne Hicks, proprietor of Merle Norman Beauty Studio in Kalamazoo. After the session, Bozell complained in regards to the unnatural outcomes

Attempting to repair it: She went again to Hicks to have among the shade eliminated, however the process left her with blisters on her face

The botched job was shared months after Bozell underwent the process as a result of she wished different folks to pay attention to the dangers when getting microblading executed on their very own face.

Initially of her publish, Bozell shared how she had minimal eyebrows ‘as a result of over plucking in my 20s’.

Sharing: Bozell waited a couple of months earlier than sharing her story. She determined folks ought to know in regards to the risks of the process

Bozell stated she seemed carefully on the artist’s profile earlier than deciding on the therapy. She finally determined to go along with Anne Hicks, the proprietor of Merle Norman Beauty Studio in Kalamazoo.

‘She f**ked my face up,’ Bozell wrote whereas sharing a number of photos after the botched process. ‘I’ve mainly been in hiding ever since!’

One of many largest issues was the microblading process overemphasized and created giant eyebrows on the lady’s face in a approach that didn’t naturally match.

‘I didn’t ask many questions throughout the course of as I believed she knew what can be finest for me and my face form,’ the lady added.

Three days after the process, Bozell then went again to the salon so the artist might then ‘scrape’ off among the coloring and reshape the brows to hopefully make them look extra pure.

However this solely precipitated extra issues for Bozell.

Assertion: ‘She f**ked my face up,’ Bozell wrote whereas sharing a number of photos after the botched process. ‘I’ve mainly been in hiding ever since!’

The studio: The proprietor supplied for Bozell to come back in for a 3rd session to assist get her the outcomes she wished, however Bozell stated she did not need the lady close to her face once more

Talking out: Hicks (pictured) has since defended her enterprise on-line. She defined her facet of the story and detailed the hassle she went into to repair the scenario

‘That’s when my eyebrows bought contaminated and blistered actual unhealthy (I nonetheless have pink scars which can be very seen),’ she wrote.

‘I’m getting them eliminated. It’s extra money that I’ve to spend on myself that I completely didn’t wish to do! I’ve made a number of makes an attempt to get a refund from the artist, however she refuses.’

Apparently the artist requested for Bozell to come back in for a 3rd time to repair her eyebrows, however Bozell stated she ‘wasn’t letting that girl contact me once more.’

Hicks has since defended her experience with microblading and her salon following the backlash.

‘I stand by the work that I did when she left, and I stand behind the truth that I informed her intimately what the method could possibly be and what the method was,’ Hicks informed WWMT.

She defined how within the appointment with Bozell, she first drew a diagram on the lady’s face to indicate simply how the eyebrows would look with the form.

Following the diagram, Hicks requested Bozell to approve it or ask for something to be altered to her liking. Bozell stated that second occurred throughout the appointment, however she did not perceive what she was taking a look at.

Hicks has since taken to her personal Fb web page to defend her enterprise. She additionally offered a number of examples of different purchasers who cherished the outcomes after the process.

‘It means every little thing to me. That is my every little thing. I don’t take it as a joke. I take what I do very significantly,’ Hicks stated. ‘I attempted many occasions to get her [Bozell] to come back into my studio so I might make this proper together with her, and sadly that by no means occurred.’