Woman shot and wounded in Globeville

Denver police are investigating a capturing in Globeville that wounded a lady.
The girl’s damage just isn’t life threatening, police say.
Police tweeted in regards to the capturing at 6:08 a.m.
Officers have been on the scene within the 4400 block of North Washington Road.
Anybody with details about the incident is requested to name 760-913-7867.
This story will likely be up to date when extra data is obtainable.
#DPD Officers on scene within the 4400 N. Washington St on a capturing, an grownup feminine sustained a gunshot wound, non life threatening accidents. Anybody with data is requested to name Crime Stoppers 760-913-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/1g7YV9A5C6
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 27, 2019
