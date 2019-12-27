News

Woman shot and wounded in Globeville

December 27, 2019
Denver police are investigating a capturing in Globeville that wounded a lady.

The girl’s damage just isn’t life threatening, police say.

Police tweeted in regards to the capturing at 6:08 a.m.

Officers have been on the scene within the 4400 block of North Washington Road.

Anybody with details about the incident is requested to name 760-913-7867.

#DPD Officers on scene within the 4400 N. Washington St on a capturing, an grownup feminine sustained a gunshot wound, non life threatening accidents. Anybody with data is requested to name Crime Stoppers 760-913-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/1g7YV9A5C6

— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 27, 2019

