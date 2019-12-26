Denver police are investigating after a girl was shot Christmas Day close to Coors Area.

A lady was shot within the leg and stomach at 22nd Avenue and Lawrence Avenue, police tweeted Wednesday night time. She was taken to a hospital, and her accidents and never believed to be life-threatening.

Anybody with data is requested to name Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

