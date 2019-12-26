GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
Denver police are investigating after a girl was shot Christmas Day close to Coors Area.
A lady was shot within the leg and stomach at 22nd Avenue and Lawrence Avenue, police tweeted Wednesday night time. She was taken to a hospital, and her accidents and never believed to be life-threatening.
Anybody with data is requested to name Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
#DPD Officers on scene at 22nd St & Lawrence St on a capturing. An grownup feminine was shot within the leg and within the stomach. She was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening accidents. Anybody with data is requested to name Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/tKwFLHBzBd
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 26, 2019
-
Colorado Springs officers who killed De’Von Bailey did not see gun before they shot fleeing teen, transcripts show
The 2 Colorado Springs cops who killed 19-year-old De’Von Bailey in August didn’t see a gun earlier than they shot as he ran away, based on interview transcripts launched Monday together with different investigative paperwork from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace.
-
-
Prosecutors: Deeply-in-debt Michael Avenatti sought payday
Prosecutors say California lawyer Michael Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort as much as $25 million from Nike, whereas Avenatti’s legal professionals say the cash he legally requested to conduct an inside probe of the sportswear large was a discount.
-
Add Comment