Woman ‘sick’ and ‘heartbroken’ after KFC vegan burger was actually chicken

January 9, 2020
A girl in England turned in poor health and was left “heartbroken” after ordering a vegan burger and getting hen as an alternative.

Nic Kent, 27, went to a KFC restaurant in Nottingham on Sunday to order the brand new meat-free burger whereas her sister, who didn’t need to be recognized, ordered a hen and cheese sandwich.

After arriving dwelling with their meals, Kent opened the field labelled vegan and “zero chicken”, took a small chunk and instantly knew it was meat.

“I’ve been vegan for five years so I known damn well that was not any plant-based stuff,” Kent instructed Nottinghamshire Reside. “I could feel all the skin going down my throat.”

Kent requested her sister to substantiate the meals was hen.

“I felt sick. I was heartbroken. It has been a long time since I first became a vegan. I went to brush my teeth after.”

Kent stated she put her belief in KFC to get the order proper and never should test it was the proper sandwich.

“I’m not a militant vegan but I was so grateful that KFC was trying to do something, a place that me and my family could go. I just feel disappointed.”

Kent, who can also be lactose illiberal, turned in poor health after consuming the cheese.

“I have not had cheese in a long time so it did make me very sick,” she stated. “Lactose intolerance needs to be taken seriously. It’s not a good start to Veganuary.”

A KFC spokesperson admitted the error and apologized to Kent.

“We’re actually sorry for what occurred with Nic’s order – we obtained it fallacious on this event.

“We provided a full refund right away and a substitute vegan burger, however we notice it’s tremendous vital we don’t slip up – significantly on the subject of allergens.”

