Woman slapped in the face by a chef stretching his noodles

Subsequent time I am going to stick with the rice! Feminine diner is hit within the face by a chef performing a well-known noodle dance
- A diner failed to note their chef performing the well-known noodle dance
- The Hai Di Lao restaurant chain is is known for the theatrical meals preparation
- Nonetheless, one chef received too near the diner as he stretched out his noodles
- The girl, who was consuming from a cup was struck within the face by the noodles
By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Printed: | Up to date:
That is the astonishing second a feminine diner is smacked within the face by a chef performing an extravagant noodle dance.
The girl, who’s consuming on the time, was not listening to the chef stretching his noodles within the background.
A fellow diner on the Hai Di Lao restaurant was was filming the efficiency when the gifted chef slapped the lady’s face together with his rising noodle.
The restaurant chain is famend round Asia for its theatrical meals performances.
A girl having fun with her meal at a Hai Di Lao restaurant in an un-named Chinese language metropolis, oblivious to the chef behind her performing the world well-known noodle dance
Moments later the lady will get slapped within the face by the person’s rising noodle
Commercial
Add Comment