Woman slapped in the face by a chef stretching his noodles

That is the astonishing second a feminine diner is smacked within the face by a chef performing an extravagant noodle dance.

The girl, who’s consuming on the time, was not listening to the chef stretching his noodles within the background.

A fellow diner on the Hai Di Lao restaurant was was filming the efficiency when the gifted chef slapped the lady’s face together with his rising noodle.

The restaurant chain is famend round Asia for its theatrical meals performances.

A girl having fun with her meal at a Hai Di Lao restaurant in an un-named Chinese language metropolis, oblivious to the chef behind her performing the world well-known noodle dance