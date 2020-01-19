Woman stabbed to death in Arlington Heights; 2nd woman in custody

A girl was fatally stabbed in Arlington Heights early Sunday, and one other girl was taken into custody in connection along with her dying, Los Angeles police mentioned.

The sufferer, described solely as a lady in her early 20s, was stabbed within the 4000 block of West Pico Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m., mentioned Officer Rosario Cervantes, an LAPD spokeswoman. The stabbing sufferer was taken to an area hospital, the place she died.

Paramedics additionally transported one other individual to the hospital for an unspecified medical emergency, mentioned Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fireplace Division. That individual was listed in honest situation.

One other girl in her early 20s was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing the girl who died, Cervantes mentioned. Neither the suspect nor the sufferer was recognized.

A number of tv stations reported that the stabbing passed off contained in the Catch One nightclub at 4067 W. Pico Blvd., however police couldn’t verify the studies. Video footage of the scene confirmed a big crowd standing behind police tape exterior the membership as a stretcher was loaded into an ambulance.