Woman strips off clothes in Miami airport – then is later spotted sitting naked on a cop car

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 11:25 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:49 EST, 16 January 2020

A lady was arrested after she stripped off her garments and strolled by means of Miami Worldwide Airport baggage declare – earlier than she was seen sitting bare on high of a police cruiser.

The lady, who has not been recognized, was caught on digital camera strolling by means of the airport in her blue bra and pants simply earlier than midnight on Wednesday, singing aloud to herself.

She then proceeded to take away her bra, adopted by her pants, leaving her utterly nude.

Bemused airport workers and passengers regarded on as she waved her bra within the air.

Moments later, the lady was noticed sitting bare within the lotus place on high of a police patrol automobile exterior the airport constructing, earlier than operating throughout the highway towards a police officer.

Passengers at Miami Worldwide Airport informed CBSMiami they have been shocked by the incident and by the shortage of response from passers-by.

‘I might by no means anticipate to see one thing like that. That might in all probability make me bust down and I might wish to assist,’ stated passenger Tay Credit score.

‘That is the one factor that did confuse me, was nobody tried to assist, or cowl her up; ladies particularly.’

One other passenger Pru Ingelfield stated: ‘It is a shock. In reality, you would not consider what you are taking a look at. It seems as if it is not actual.’

Airport police have confirmed that the feminine, who will not be from Florida, was taken into custody for a psychological analysis.

They stated she had been incoherent and delusional after they approached her.

The incident happened at Miami Worldwide Airport (pictured). As a result of the lady has gone for a psychological analysis, it’s unlikely legal costs might be filed, officers stated

‘On Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at roughly 11:40 pm, Miami-Dade Police Division, Airport District officers, have been dispatched to a name of a unadorned feminine operating by means of the Miami Worldwide Airport (MIA) baggage declare space,’ stated the Miami-Dade police assertion.

‘The bare feminine was situated on the MIA Central Plaza parking storage exit, behaving erratically. After conducting his investigation, the responding officer took her into custody and transported her to a close-by receiving facility for an involuntary examination, underneath the Florida Baker Act statute.’

As a result of the lady has gone for a psychological analysis, it’s unlikely any legal costs might be filed, officers stated.