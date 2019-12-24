News

Woman struck by SUV in Aspen pedestrian mall

December 25, 2019
Aspen police stated a girl was significantly injured Tuesday after an SUV struck her whereas she was within the pedestrian mall space of Cooper Avenue and Galena Road.

The Aspen Police Division was internet hosting a public outreach occasion within the rapid space — throughout from Paradise Bakery — on the time of the incident, which occurred at roughly 1:20 p.m.

“Several officers witnessed the accident and were able to control the incident and render aid to the injured,” a information launch from Aspen police stated.

The girl’s accidents weren’t launched however not believed to be life-threatening, police stated.

Aspen Metropolis Supervisor Sara Ott stated Tuesday afternoon that metropolis officers have been contemplating some sort of barrier between the strolling malls and streets to create particular consciousness for vehicles and pedestrians.

