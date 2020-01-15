Woman Sues American Airlines After An Employee Stole Her Number & Sent SUPER CREEPY Text Messages!

OMG this is sort of a 21st century horror film!

Think about getting a textual content message from a stranger describing your magnificence — as a result of they’re wanting proper at you! *shudder* In accordance with Ashley Barno‘s lawsuit, that’s one thing she went by way of because of an worker of American Airways.

Barno says she was sitting within the San Diego Worldwide Airport in April 2019, ready on her flight to go away, when she will get a textual content from an unknown quantity, saying:

“Hey, Ashley! How are you?”

Naturally, she responds:

“Sorry, I’m not sure who this is.”

The texter replies:

“I met you the other day at the airport.”

Then he tells her his title was Ahmad and he works for American Airways. He additionally drops this gem on her:

“BTW I must tell you that you are gorgeous”

ICK!

And it solely will get spookier… when he tells her he can see her! They usually’re on the identical flight! SO SCARY!!! Barno says he messaged her:

“I am on board now. Are you going to Chicago too?? Will you join me? I really like you!! Come join me!!”

He additionally allegedly instructed her “friendship with me will be very beneficial for you. I can always give you good seats, access to lounges and free drinks.”

Ew ew ew ew. Barno tells NBC San Diego she by no means dropped her guard:

“The whole time I kept asking him, ‘Who are you? How do you know who I am? How’d you get my info?’”

After a little bit of insisting she gave him her quantity and simply doesn’t bear in mind — ugh, gaslight a lot? — “Ahmad” lastly admits he bought her quantity “from ur bag tag.” He bought her digits from her freakin’ baggage?! OMG so gross!

She tells him to come back present himself — in spite of everything, she’s in a really public place, and it’s higher now than later when she’s on their lonesome. Ahmad tells her he can’t discover her anymore; nonetheless he additionally proves he wasn’t bluffing:

“But you are looking very gorgeous in that gray top today.”

Aaaaagh!

Barno says she known as a flight attendant who confirmed Ahmad was an American Airways worker. Not solely that, Barno discovered he had harassed passengers earlier than!

In accordance with the lawsuit Barno has now filed, she known as the airline a number of instances however they by no means took motion. Now she’s suing the corporate for negligent hiring, supervision, and retention. Per the lawsuit, through CNN:

“American Airlines did not do a sufficient job in hiring and supervising employees to keep its customers safe from sexual harassment and stalking”

Yeah, no kidding. Barno can also be suing the worker, whose full title has not been launched, for sexual harassment, stalking, and intentional infliction of emotional misery.

She says he continued messaging her after the flight with “sexually-suggestive images.” Presumably she will again up that declare with the messages, so her case appears fairly hermetic to us. Particularly since staff of the airline clearly knew Ahmad had carried out this earlier than and wasn’t fired on the spot.

In a press release to NBC San Diego, American Airways responded:

“American Airlines takes the privacy and safety of our customers very seriously. While we can’t discuss details about this individual case, we investigated the allegations and took appropriate action.”

Um, clearly not instantly. In any other case he wouldn’t have been there to creep on Ashley within the first place.

What do YOU consider this lawsuit, Perezcious paralegals? What’s the worst you’ve ever been creeped on by an worker?

