Woman tells how she beat her migraines with acupuncture after years of pills and restrictive diets

Samantha Fletcher had her first migraine at 13

Mendacity on a desk in the dead of night with half a dozen needles protruding of my physique, I wasn’t feeling optimistic.

I used to be scared to maneuver in case I dislodged one thing, and if I opened my eyes I might see a protracted pin protruding straight between my brows.

What good might this — my first expertise of acupuncture — do, besides maybe remedy my concern of needles by making me face it head-on? However I used to be right here as a result of I’d been instructed acupuncture might assist deal with my migraines.

I’d had my first migraine once I was 13 and it was terrifying. I assumed I used to be going blind. Like a few third of the six million victims within the UK, I get an ‘aura’ first, the place I see flashing lights and blind spots earlier than the full-blown assault.

The migraines had been gentle and uncommon at first, however they grew to become frequent and unmanageable. Two years in the past, on the age of 26, I used to be having two per week.

In addition to a pounding headache above my proper eye, I’d have nausea, vomiting, imaginative and prescient issues and low temper, and would really feel worn out for a number of days afterwards — what I’d name my migraine ‘hangover’.

So I used to be prepared to contemplate something to cease them.

I’d tried all the pieces, from restricted diets to beta-blockers, to no avail. By the point I examine acupuncture in 2018, I used to be determined.

Migraines are regarded as brought on by non permanent modifications to the nerves, chemical compounds and blood vessels in your mind. Some victims have specific triggers, resembling stress, caffeine and sure meals.

So for a number of months I diversified my food plan, monitored my way of life and saved a diary of the assaults. Sadly, all the pieces appeared to be a set off: being drained, sleeping an excessive amount of, skipping meals, overeating, being confused, stress-free. This strategy clearly wasn’t working.

Over time I used to be prescribed more and more sturdy anti-sickness medication and painkillers, together with codeine. I additionally tried three varieties of triptan — medication developed to deal with migraines by blocking the transmission of nerve ache.

All these can assist, however it appears I used to be unfortunate. Some made my assaults much less extreme however none made them much less frequent — and a few got here with side-effects resembling coronary heart palpitations and dizziness.

I additionally had a string of exams to verify nothing extra sinister was occurring, together with eye exams and even a coronary heart test.

Finally, and with no additional rationalization for why they had been occurring, my migraines grew to become persistent — outlined as greater than 15 headache days a month — and a neurologist determined I wanted a drug to forestall them, reasonably than simply deal with the assaults.

I used to be prescribed a beta-blocker. However beta-blockers additionally decrease blood stress — and I already had low blood stress, in order that they made me really feel faint and I might solely take a brief course. After I stopping taking them the migraines returned, even worse than earlier than.

By April 2018 I had reached the tip of the road with standard therapies. So I turned to the Migraine Belief, whose web site has a listing of different cures, together with acupuncture, which piqued my curiosity.

The Nationwide Institute for Well being and Care Excellence (NICE) lists it as a therapy for migraine, I came upon, and a few GPs prescribe it. My physician was much less satisfied however stated I had nothing to lose, so in spring 2018 I booked my first session.

I discovered a practitioner close to me through the British Acupuncture Council, and off I went.

In accordance with conventional acupuncturists, sicknesses are a disturbance of your power — or ‘qi’ — which flows alongside channels within the physique. They consider inserting needles alongside these channels can rebalance that stream and deal with varied illnesses, together with migraine.

After a quick dialogue, my acupuncturist stated she believed that stiffness in my neck was inflicting pressure in my head and placing stress on nerves resulting in my mind.

She requested me to lie down on the desk and tapped the primary needle gently into my hand. It didn’t harm however was barely unusual — you are feeling a pressure the place the needle goes in, like a string being tightened, which regularly releases. She put a couple of extra needles in my fingers and ft, and one between my eyebrows — and after ten minutes I couldn’t really feel something in any respect.

I lay there for half an hour, then she returned to the room, took them out and despatched me on my method. To my shock, the following week was the primary in years once I didn’t have a migraine. Had I discovered one thing that labored, or was it a fluke?

To search out out, I had to return. The truth is, I went again as soon as per week for a number of months. I had pins inserted throughout me: alongside my hairline, within the crown of my head, in my face, fingers and ft, up and down my legs and arms, on my again and neck.

I would depart feeling calm and fewer tense — and I had solely two migraines in 9 months whereas having acupuncture.

After 17 periods, my acupuncturist discharged me.

Now, on the acupuncturist’s suggestion, I go to a chiropractor each eight weeks to ‘crack’ my neck and cease pressure increase, however that’s it.

It has been practically a yr since I completed acupuncture and the advantages appear to have lasted: I’ve had solely a handful of assaults and they’re much much less extreme. Painkillers cease them, and every assault lasts about six hours, as an alternative of 24 hours.

A 2016 overview by the authoritative Cochrane group checked out 22 trials of acupuncture in contrast with different therapies, and located that it reduces the frequency of migraines and is a minimum of as efficient as some medication for stopping assaults, with far fewer side-effects.

However in trials when acupuncture was examined rigorously and in contrast with a placebo, the findings had been much less clear. The Cochrane overview discovered it does have an impact in contrast with sham therapy, however that is ‘small’. Different scientists argue that acupuncture itself is only a placebo impact.

‘There is a lack of strong evidence to support the use of acupuncture for migraine,’ says Dr Ben Turner, a guide neurologist on the Royal London Hospital. ‘But it is worth considering, as it is safe.’

He says acupuncture may fit by stimulating some nerves, which in flip appears to change off different nerves — resembling those that carry ache alerts or set off migraines.

The issue of explaining precisely the way it works could also be why many stay sceptical.

As a 2018 examine within the Journal of Ache Analysis defined it: ‘Acupuncture has been proven to be effective as an alternative therapy [for migraine] . . . but its widespread application has not been fully realised, due to lack of understanding of the underlying mechanism on the nervous system.’

However I’m shocked no GP ever prompt it to me. With out the migraines I’ve extra power, I really feel happier, I can train once more and it’s a lot simpler to work. Sceptics might say it’s simply the placebo impact — however I don’t thoughts whether it is.