Woman Thrown Off Moving Train Near Pitambarpur Station In Uttar Pradesh

The incident occurred in Kathgodam Specific close to Pitambarpur station. (Representational)

Bareilly:

A girl was allegedly pushed from the ladies’s coach of a shifting practice on Friday close to Pitambarpur station.

Abhay Pratap Singh, Assistant Safety Commissioner, RPF, Moradabad, advised media individuals: “The incident occurred in Kathgodam Express near Pitambarpur station.”

“The victim has been identified as Jyoti. She has been admitted to the District Hospital. We are investigating the matter. Jyoti is out of danger now. An FIR has not been registered yet,” added Mr Singh.

The sufferer was allegedly harassed by an unidentified man and on opposing the accused thrashed and pushed her out of the shifting practice.