December 25, 2019 | eight:20pm

Emergency personnel on the scene of an incident on the Renaissance Park Storage the place an grownup and two youngsters had been discovered useless on Christmas Day. AP

A lady and two youngsters died on Christmas Day after apparently plunging from the roof of a parking storage in Boston.

The victims had been discovered unconscious on a sidewalk on the base of the Renaissance Park Storage simply after 1:30 p.m., and had been pronounced useless at a hospital, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross informed reporters.

Investigators had been seen huddling round a black SUV left parked on the rooftop with three of its doorways open. The world across the car was cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape.

However when requested through the press convention whether or not the victims dove to their deaths, Gross stated: “I have no way of knowing that and we definitely won’t jump to conclusions or try to speculate.”

The victims’ car was discovered within the storage with one automobile seat going through ahead and one backward, Suffolk County District Lawyer Rachael Rollins stated.

Authorities didn’t instantly establish the girl or the 2 children, who had been believed to be “5 and under,” in accordance with Gross. In addition they didn’t specify what the connection was between the three.

“This is a tragedy,” Gross stated.

Each Gross and Rollins stated the incident appeared all of the extra grim as a result of it concerned two young children on Christmas Day.

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children who lost their lives today,” Rollins stated.

“On Christmas and the holiday season where many people are celebrating, it can be a challenging and difficult time,” she added.

“I feel it imperative that we let people know that there is help.”

The health worker will decide the reason for loss of life. An investigation is ongoing.

With Submit wires