Woman Who Accused Daati Maharaj Of Sex Assault Moves Delhi High Court

New Delhi:

A lady, who has accused self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj of sexually assaulting her, on Tuesday approached the Delhi Excessive Court docket searching for course to the CBI to file a standing report within the case.

Within the plea, the lady additionally requested the excessive court docket to direct the CBI, which is investigating the case, to file a supplementary charge-sheet earlier than a trial court docket.

It could be listed for listening to in January when the court docket reopens after winter trip.

She referred to the excessive court docket’s October three, 2018 order by which the bench had stated, “Let the matter be transferred to CBI. It can file a supplementary charge sheet. CBI to submit a preliminary report in three weeks (on status of probe).”

The girl, in her plea, sought course to the decrease court docket to conclude the trial in a time-bound method and to expedite the method.

She claimed that regardless of the court docket’s course, the investigation officer didn’t full the probe inside the time given by the HC.

In its October 2018 order, the excessive court docket had pulled up the Delhi Police for not arresting the accused and transferred the matter to the CBI.

It had stated the way wherein the probe was carried out by police “casts a shadow on the investigation” because it didn’t arrest the accused within the case even after recording the complainant’s assertion earlier than a Justice of the Peace underneath Part 164 of the Prison Process Code (CrPC).

The CBI had earlier submitted earlier than the excessive court docket its standing report of the probe in a sealed cowl.

The company had registered a case of rape and unnatural intercourse in opposition to Daati on October 26, 2018.

He was later granted anticipatory bail by a trial court docket, which was challenged by the CBI within the excessive court docket.

A criticism was filed in opposition to Daati Madan Lal alias Daati Maharaj on June 7 final 12 months and a First Info Report or FIR was registered on June 11, 2018. On June 22 final 12 months, police questioned the accused, who has been charged with rape of a disciple at his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.

The accused claimed that he was being framed.

The complainant has filed the case in opposition to the preacher, his three brothers and a girl at Fatehpur Beri police station in South Delhi. The case was later transferred to the crime department.

In accordance with the criticism, the FIR in opposition to him was registered for offences of rape, unnatural intercourse, molestation and customary intention underneath the IPC.