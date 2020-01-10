Woman who became a grandmother at 33 admits she is often mistaken for her daughter’s SISTER

A mom and daughter who each had their first youngsters on the age of 16 declare they’re always mistaken for sisters after they’re out – and even get cat-called whereas pushing the pram down the road.



Stephanie Nairn, 22, from Cork, mentioned she has a particular bond with mum Phillipa, 38, as a result of she had her so younger, and the pair usually exit in town collectively.

Nonetheless, folks usually assume the duo are siblings and that Stephanie’s six-year-old son Caiden and three-year-old daughter Layla are Phillipa’s.

Stephanie added that she loves being a younger mum, and intends to be sitting on a seashore sipping Pina Coladas when her pals are having youngsters.

She instructed FEMAIL: ‘My mum and I grew up collectively, so we have now a particular bond due to that.

‘And I might find yourself having my mum round for longer than most individuals! We have carried out a couple of golf equipment collectively and have rather a lot in frequent. We’re going to see Weapons N’ Roses collectively in a couple of months time.

‘Quite a lot of the time folks assume my youngsters – her grandchildren – are hers and that we’re sisters.’

However being a younger mom does have its drawbacks. Stephanie admitted: ‘I’ve had males wolf-whistle at me within the metropolis whereas pushing a buggy saying, “Sexy mummy come here to me.”

‘It isn’t a praise, it makes me uncomfortable!’

Stephanie, who wasn’t in a relationship when she fell pregnant, admitted 16 was a younger age to grow to be a mum and he or she did expertise some backlash, however she took to motherhood like a duck to water.

And she or he is eager to sort out the stigma surrounding teenage moms and ‘change peoples’ views on what younger mums are able to’.

‘Younger persons are all the time turning into dad and mom,’ she defined. ‘My mum was a younger mum and now I’m too – I used to be 16 after I turned a mummy.

‘I did every little thing a mom of 30 would have carried out; I fed, washed and clothed my infants, and guess what? They’re nonetheless good.

‘Do not get me incorrect, it was powerful at instances, tears had been shed, however their smiles cured every little thing.’

Stephanie credit her dad and mom for being there for her and serving to her out with taking care of the youngsters. Phillipa even labored two jobs at one level to help her.

‘I really like my mum to bits and may’t overlook my dad, they’ve gone to the ends of the earth for me,’ she mentioned.

She admitted it was tough typically as a result of it felt like her mom was treating her infants as in the event that they had been her personal, however she conceded this was ‘regular’.

‘General my mom was elated,’ she instructed the Irish Mirror. ‘She was within the labour ward with me after I had my child, she was holding my hand as an alternative of a person that does not perceive it.

‘My mom loves being a granny, my son is along with her greater than he’s with me. He loves my mom and they’re so shut.

‘They’ve a particular bond. He modified her life in methods for the higher.’

