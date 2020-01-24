Woman who feared her Ugg slippers were ‘ruined’ reveals incredible transformation

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Printed: 03:15 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:17 EST, 24 January 2020

A savvy mom has revealed how she remodeled her ‘ruined’ Ugg slippers by popping them within the washer along with her darkish wash – leaving social media customers wowed.

Toni Agrimi, from Birmingham, shared unbelievable earlier than and after pictures of her luxurious footwear to Mrs Hinch Cleansing Ideas group.

Sharing the snaps of her slippers, she wrote: ‘I figured they had been ruined anyway so put them within the washer with my regular darkish load.’

Social media customers flooded the feedback part, with many admitting they’d been wowed by the transformation.

Toni Agrimi, from Birmingham, wowed social media customers when she revealed how she remodeled her scruffy Ugg slippers by popping them into the wash (pictured left, earlier than, and proper, after)

One commented: ‘Wow – I’ve received a pink pair however was reluctant to place them within the machine! Suppose I’d take an opportunity…’

Whereas one other wrote: ‘Wow they appear wonderful, like new!’

The earlier than confirmed the footwear as worn-out and soiled, with the slipper’s fur wanting long-past it is best.

Nonetheless in a second picture, having been via the wash, the slippers appeared good as new.

Toni stated she had apprehensive that her slippers had been ‘ruined’ so popped them into the washer

Many had been amazed by the unbelievable transformation, with some questioning if they might even be the identical pair of footwear.

One commented: ‘No approach the identical pair!’

One other wrote: ‘They are not the identical slippers. If they’re, blimey.’

One joked: ‘Is that what you are telling your hubby!’

Some within the group had been skeptical of Toni’s slipper transformation, and accused her of shopping for a special pair of footwear

However, decided to show each photographs of the shoe had been the identical slipper, Toni shared a second picture of the shoe, taken on the identical rug.

She wrote: ‘The lighting is completely different within the after image however they’re undoubtedly black and fluffy once more.’

She went on to edit her authentic submit, writing: ‘Oh my gosh, they’re undoubtedly the identical slipper. I’ve put one other image of them on the identical rug so you’ll be able to see it is within the feedback. Why would I lie.’

Toni went on to share a second of her remodeled footwear, displaying off their rejuvenated fur and suede

And others stated they’d additionally put their Ugg merchandise within the wash, with one saying: ‘I’ve washed my slippers in a pillow case, then half dried them with a hairdryer from a distance. Takes some time however brings them again to life.’

One wrote: ‘I do my boots when they’re drying. I stuff them with paper they dry good.’

One added: ‘I washed my UGG boots within the washer on a woolens wash. They got here out tremendous.’

However different social media customers had been wowed by the transformation, with some saying they’d additionally put their suede slippers and boots within the washer to rejuvenate them

One stated: ‘Did this to my boyfriends the opposite week after he went to throw them out. [I] stated I’d as effectively attempt to they’re spot on!’

One other commented: ‘They are not the identical slippers are they? My goodness, that is wonderful!’

‘Superb,’ one other shocked consumer wrote, ‘Seem like new!’