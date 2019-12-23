Woman who had no friends in high school is now an Insta-famous comedian earning up to $1K per post

A girl who was a self-proclaimed loner in highschool is now a famed Instagram comic with nearly a million followers – and claims the platform helped get by melancholy.

Mya Erlikh, 31, born in Russia however now residing in Brooklyn, New York, instructed how her mom deserted her when she was 5 and he or she moved to the US along with her father 4 years later.

When she arrived she did not converse a phrase of English, which resulted in her feeling ostracized at college and he or she struggled to make mates.

She went on to develop into an actual property agent and labored for a number of years earlier than deciding to give up the 9-5 life-style, which made her ‘depressing’, and started making comedy skits and posting them on-line.

Mya Erlikh, 31, born in Russia however now residing in Brooklyn, New York, instructed how her mom deserted her when she was 5 and he or she moved to the US along with her father 4 years later

Whereas at college within the US, Mya mentioned she struggled to make mates resulting from not talking the language. Pictured age 13

One in all her movies went viral, touchdown her greater than 600,000 followers on her @damnhomie11 web page in underneath a yr.

The stunner, who grew up in Moscow, Russia, went from incomes nothing in her first six months on Instagram to being paid as a lot as $1,000 per publish.

She now boasts 968,000 followers on her personal account and 541,000 on her public one, which has the deal with @damn_homie__.

Mya defined: ‘After I was five-years-old my mom simply bought up in the future and left.

Mya went on to develop into an actual property agent and labored for a number of years earlier than deciding to give up the 9-5 life-style, which made her ‘depressing’, and started making comedy skits and posting them on-line

‘My father needed to mainly elevate me alone until he met my step-mom after I was 11. I’ve two sisters and he or she had a son. I ended up turning into actually shut along with her.

‘I inform my mother and father all the things. Even issues that folks do not usually inform their mother and father.

‘My father introduced me right here after I was nine-years-old. It was a really onerous transition going to highschool and never realizing the language.

‘Rising up was onerous. I had individuals inform their children to not be mates with me as a result of I’d inform them that I do not converse to my organic mom, and they might say, “What kind of person doesn’t speak to their mother?” when in actuality she did not converse to me.’

Mya instructed how her mom left when she was 5 and he or she was delivered to reside in America along with her father when she was 9. Pictured left in 1998 and proper aged 16 in 2002

One in all Mya’s movies went viral, touchdown her greater than 600,000 followers on her @damnhomie11 web page in underneath a yr. Pictured: one in every of her comedy posts

Mya did not see her mom once more till she was 15, and the reunion was removed from harmonious.

‘She took me to a bar within the metropolis and instructed everybody I used to be 21,’ Mya claims.

‘After that I instructed my father I did not need to see her once more. It was heartbreaking to satisfy somebody that is purported to be so near you and you are feeling nothing.’

Feeling fed up in her job, regardless of it having as soon as been her dream profession, she took the plunge and determined to do one thing totally different.

Feeling fed up in her job, regardless of it having as soon as been her dream profession, she took the plunge and determined to do one thing totally different and make a residing from her comedy posts

Mya now boasts 968,000 followers on her personal account and 541,000 on her public one, which has the deal with @damn_homie__

‘I used to be simply depressing doing it,’ she admitted. ‘I took the possibility of creating much less cash however to have the possibility to really be blissful and I believe it is the most effective resolution I ever made.’

Mya performs sarcastic ‘if girls instructed the reality’ comedic skits whereas flaunting her toned physique – gaining 1000’s of likes and feedback from her adoring followers.

Talking about her content material, she mentioned: ‘The very best comes from actual life experiences. Consider probably the most embarrassing factor that is ever occurred to you?

‘Placing it in a video is the most effective factor you could possibly do. However you will have to have the ability to snicker at your self.’

Mya, pictured in one in every of her comedy movies on Instagram, performs sarcastic ‘if girls instructed the reality’ skits whereas flaunting her toned physique

Mya defined how her new profession has helped her to beat melancholy, and he or she now desires to assist others get by their dangerous days with a little bit of laughter.

She mentioned: ‘After I used to undergo melancholy I used to show to Instagram comedy as a method to deal with it.

‘You would be stunned by how many individuals write to me telling me my movies assist them get by their day. It makes me really feel good that I can do for them what others have completed for me in my darkest instances.’

She added: ‘I’ve all the time been inventive. After I used to mannequin again in school I used to assist my director buddy write therapies for music movies and landed him quite a lot of jobs.

‘I simply by no means bought credit score for it. When it got here to comedy it simply got here naturally to me as a result of I am simply telling tales of issues that really occurred to me or one in every of my mates.’

Mya mentioned many individuals write to her telling her that her movies assist them get by their day

Mya receives dozens of feedback from her followers the world over, together with some fairly awkward come-on traces.

‘One mentioned: “Are you a Minecraft fence? Because I can’t get over you,” she revealed.

Sadly Mya, who’s Jewish, isn’t any stranger to hateful and racist feedback. She mentioned: ‘Folks remark, “You should do porn” rather a lot. It does not trouble me. It is not gonna occur.

‘The worst might be individuals sending me swastikas and telling me all Jews needs to be useless.’

With 1000’s of followers, model endorsements and a jet-setting life-style, relationships usually are not a stroll within the park for Instagram influencers like Mya.

Mya receives dozens of feedback from her followers the world over, together with some fairly awkward come-on traces

She not too long ago broke off an engagement along with her associate after realizing he did not settle for her life-style.

‘I really feel just like the individual you are with has to just accept you for who you’re and allow you to be nice, not maintain you again or attempt to make you into somebody you are not,’ she mentioned.

‘Everybody I have been with has all the time wished me to simply sit dwelling and come out children…. If I meet the suitable individual I’d like to share a life with them, however I would fairly be alone than be with somebody that does not make me blissful.’

In terms of beginning an Instagram web page, Mya confused the significance of growing authentic content material and discovering your area of interest, after which sticking to it.

She mentioned: ‘Be authentic – discover your personal type. One thing that hasn’t been completed but. Copying somebody won’t ever get you wherever.’