Woman’s Burnt Body Found Tied To Cot In UP, Bullet Cartridges Recovered

Bijnor:

The burnt physique of a lady, tied to a cot, was present in a village in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Friday. Three empty cartridges have been additionally recovered from the spot, suggesting that she was additionally shot.

The physique was found by villagers close to a tubewell on the outskirts of the village final night. The police say they’re nonetheless making an attempt to determine the girl.

“We are collecting DNA samples to ascertain her identity,” stated senior police officer Laxmi Niwas Mishra.

It’s not clear if the girl was additionally sexual assaulted.

The police say they’ll attempt to determine the girl as quickly as potential and make arrests within the case.