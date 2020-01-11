Woman’s rubbish is collected for the first time in a YEAR

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:54 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:21 EST, 11 January 2020

A grandmother has rejoiced after her garbage was collected for the primary time in a yr after she gained a twelve-month authorized battle together with her neighbour.

Council refuse collectors lastly eliminated piles of family garbage and greater than 50 bin baggage that had mounted up on the residence of Evelyn Greive, who claims her neighbour had refused to permit entry by a shared gate.

The 12-month home dispute left Mrs Grieve having to pile her weekly waste at her residence in Methilhill, Fife as a result of Anna Beveridge allegedly repeatedly refused to unlock a gate to the property.

Mrs Grieve mentioned she was relieved the nightmare was lastly over after Mrs Beveridge was issued a proper written order by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist.

Evelyn Grieve has rejoiced after her garbage was collected for the primary time in a yr after she gained a twelve-month authorized battle together with her neighbour

Fife Council got entry to the backyard of the property on Friday to take away a pile of greater than 50 bin baggage following a courtroom ruling in Mrs Grieve’s favour.

She mentioned: ‘Whereas I am clearly happy by the ruling, it actually ought to by no means have wanted to undergo the courts simply to get entry to get my bins collected, and the choice is a bitter-sweet one.

‘I’ve lived right here for the previous 40 years and till a yr in the past had pleasant relations with my neighbour for 12 years.

‘However this escalated uncontrolled and I’ve had to make use of three separate solicitors and spent a number of thousand kilos simply to get the gate unlocked. It is pathetic that it needed to come to that.’

Mrs Grieve mentioned the issue grew to become insufferable for her household throughout the summer time months as a result of because of the scent of the rotting garbage throughout the scorching climate.

Council refuse collectors lastly eliminated piles of family garbage and greater than 50 bin baggage that had mounted up on the residence of Evelyn Greive on Friday

Fife Council got entry to the backyard on Friday to take away a big pile of greater than 50 bin baggage following a courtroom ruling in Mrs Grieve’s favour

‘It bought to the purpose the place it was unimaginable to sit down out within the backyard. Even my grandchildren did not wish to go to as a result of they could not play within the backyard due to the waste’, she mentioned.

Mrs Beveridge was unavailable for remark following the writ issued towards her by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist.

SNP Councillor John O’Brian, who represents the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages, mentioned he was upset the dispute had wanted to go to courtroom however was glad the problem could possibly be lastly resolved.

He mentioned: ‘Everyone seems to be entitled to have their bins emptied but having to struggle for a yr for that proper is totally unacceptable.

Mrs Grieve mentioned the issue grew to become insufferable for her household throughout the summer time months due to the scent of the rotting garbage throughout the scorching climate

‘Having met with each residents in a bid to seek out an amicable answer with out success, it is pleasing to see that justice has lastly been served.

‘I’ve served as a councillor on this constituency for the previous 10 years and by no means come throughout a neighbour dispute fairly like this.

‘It ought to by no means have needed to be taken by the courts nevertheless it has and I am happy council employees can lastly do their job and accumulate the bins as they do for each different resident.’