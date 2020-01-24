Woman’s tweet about unemployed people in their 20s divides opinion

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:13 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:13 EST, 24 January 2020

A girl has divided Twitter after slamming individuals over the age of 20 who’re unemployed.

Molly Dawson, from Essex, sparked debate on-line on Tuesday when she tweeted: ‘How are you going to be 20 with no job? I don’t perceive.’

The tweet rapidly went viral, attracting over 50,000 likes in simply two days, with social media customers divided by her controversial opinion.

Whereas some slammed her as ‘ignorant’, others defended her, saying: ‘It is known as being an absolute bum that need every little thing handed to them!’

Twitter consumer Molly Dawson, from Essex, sparked debate when social media when she questioned how somebody over the age of 20 could possibly be unemployed

A tweet wherein she mentioned she could not perceive how somebody of their twenties might be jobless went viral this week

Molly sparked debate after sharing her tweet on Tuesday saying she ‘could not perceive’ how somebody over the age of 20 could possibly be jobless.

The tweet rapidly went viral, with tons of of individuals weighing in on the talk.

Many individuals agreed with Holly, with one saying: ‘Individuals will justify their laziness with a bag of excuses.’

However different Twitter customers slammed her as ‘ignorant’ for the controversial opinion and had been eager to argue the the reason why individuals won’t be in work.

Molly sparked debate on-line after her tweet went viral, attracting 50,000 likes in simply days (pictured)

One particular person commented: ‘Psychological well being, illness, redundancy, keep at residence mum/dad, full time scholar, jail, homelessness, bereavement, caring for somebody with wants, and drug habit are all very legitimate the reason why somebody 20 could also be out of labor.’

One other pissed off particular person wrote: ‘Misplaced mine as a result of my contract got here to an finish and since I didn’t do effectively in school.

‘My CV isn’t essentially the most fascinating so I’m struggling to get a job for the time being and it’s killing me.’

One other retort learn: ‘How are you going to be 20 and nonetheless frightened about different individuals’s lives? I don’t perceive.’

Some social media customers agreed with Molly, suggesting those that had been unemployed had been ‘filled with excuses’ and ‘lazy’

One particular person added: ‘The ignorance of the tweet is simply infuriating. Many issues can affect someone’s means to get a job e.g sickness/incapacity both now or earlier.

‘Interpersonal abilities, educational means, accessibility and many others. Clearly life has simply been handed on a silver platter for some.’

One other mentioned: ‘In different individuals’s defence, really getting a job is the tough stage.

Individuals had been eager to argue that there are various causes that may hold individuals out of labor. ‘How are you going to be 20 and nonetheless frightened about different individuals’s lives? I don’t perceive,’ wrote one

‘Many individuals spend numerous hours submitting resumes, cowl letters, and attending interviews with little to no luck. The world we reside in is tough.’

One added: ‘Not every little thing is black and white, you are making it out like life is soo straightforward.’

One other accused Molly of snobbery, saying: ‘Simply in! Woman thinks she’s higher than everybody else for working.’

After considerably of a backlash from individuals livid at Molly’s first tweet, she supplied up these two explanations

However Molly mentioned being at college was no excuse for not having a job, saying: ‘After I was in full time schooling and lived at residence I nonetheless had an element time job.’

She later went on to clarify that she ‘didn’t care within the slightest’ about individuals’s ‘excuses’ for being unemployed.

She added that she had solely meant to focus on ‘lazy’ individuals together with her earlier publish.