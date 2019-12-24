Women and Child Development Department Recruitment 2020: Women and Child Development Department to recruit 190 posts in Delhi

Block for Diet Marketing campaign Scheme by Division of Ladies and Youngster Growth (Nationwide Capital Area, Delhi) Whole 190 vacancies have been drawn on the posts of Coordinator and Block Mission Assistant. These appointments shall be made on momentary foundation for one 12 months.

– Block Coordinator, Publish: 95

– Block Mission Assistant, Publish: 95

Qualification – Bachelor's diploma with at the least one or two years of expertise.

in tenth % 75% and in twelfth 70 % Marks must be obtained.

month-to-month wage– 16,858 And 20, 000 Rs.

Age Restrict – 31 Most on December 2019 35 The 12 months.

Utility Charge – For extra details about this, see the web site.

Choice Course of- Eligible candidates shall be chosen from the written take a look at / interview.

Utility Course of

– First login to the web site (www.wcddel.in). Right here on the homepage, you will notice the commercial discover for submit of the Block Coordinator, Block Mission Assistant .. hyperlink. Click on on it.

– After this the submit associated commercial will open. Learn all the data given in it fastidiously and examine your eligibility.

– Apply On-line Final Date & Time 31 with commercial hyperlink now / 35 /2019 Click on the hyperlink.

– After this new webpage will open. Go to the Advertisment for submit of the Block Coordinator, Block Mission Assistant part right here.

– It has two levels for utility. First click on on the Click on For Apply –Registration hyperlink.

– On doing this the registration type will open. Submit the shape fastidiously by getting into all the data sought in it.

After this, you’re going to get the registration ID. Make a remark to use it.

– Then click on on the Login For – Remaining Submission of Utility hyperlink.

– Now enter your registration ID and date of delivery and login.

– After this, you will notice private particulars on the webpage that opens. After checking them, click on on the Subsequent button.

– Now enter all the data associated to your qualification and expertise.

After this, add your passport dimension picture. It must be in 50 KB and JPG format.

– Then add your signature as effectively. It also needs to be in 50 KB and JPG format.

– After that examine the shape and click on on the Remaining Submit button.

Now be aware your utility quantity and take out the printout of the appliance.

Final date for on-line utility – 31 December 2019

Web site – www.wcddel.in