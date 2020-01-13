Women are STILL missing out on the UK’s top jobs, equality campaigners say 

By Each day Mail Reporter

Printed: 19:00 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:09 EST, 12 January 2020

Girls are nonetheless lacking out on the highest jobs throughout a complete vary of industries and professions, campaigners say.

The Fawcett Society known as for a ‘step change’ to spice up the quantity in senior roles in sports activities, training, politics and enterprise.

A survey by the gender equality charity discovered girls make up only one in 20 chief executives within the main FTSE 100 firms and a 3rd of civil service everlasting secretaries.

Girls (inventory picture)

In training they make up 39 per cent of secondary college head academics and 30 per cent of college vice-chancellors.

Simply 21 per cent of nationwide sport governing physique chiefs are girls, whereas in politics 34 per cent of MPs are girls and 27 per cent are friends.

Simply 39 per cent of secondary college head academics (file picture)

In lots of circumstances, numbers had not improved on a 12 months earlier than.The examine additionally discovered there was an ‘alarming’ lack of non-white girls throughout high jobs.

The society’s chief government Sam Smethers mentioned: ‘Despite much lip service about the importance of having women in top jobs, today’s knowledge exhibits we’re nonetheless generations away from attaining something near equality. We’re losing girls’s expertise and expertise.’