January 9, 2020 | 6:06pm

Carissa Scott, one of many masterminds of the rip-off, leaves the courthouse on Thursday after her arraignment. Gregory P. Mango

Two ladies have been arrested for allegedly concocting a bogus Sandy Hook profit live performance they claimed would characteristic Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars — then blowing traders’ money on a automobile and a Saks procuring spree as a substitute, in response to federal authorities.

Posing as reserving brokers for the occasion, Nancy Jean and Carissa Scott instructed would-be backers the December 2019 present in San Antonio, Texas would assist Sandy Hook Promise — a charity fashioned by households who misplaced family members within the 2012 mass capturing in Connecticut, a prison grievance filed Thursday in Brooklyn federal court docket alleges.

Between September and December 2019, the ladies allegedly instructed their rich marks it could value at the very least $800,000 for Timberlake to play the live performance and $600,000 for Mars.

In addition they promised they may ship different big-name stars together with Girl Gaga, Drake and Usher, in response to the court docket docs.

On Oct. 31, an unnamed investor wired Scott, of Mississippi, $100,000 as a deposit to lock down Timberlake.

However the ladies by no means had even had contact with the “SoulMate” singer or his reps — and as a substitute used a few of the dough to pay for a Mercedes-Benz, procuring at Saks Fifth Avenue and greater than $eight,700 in money withdrawals, the prison grievance alleges.

A supervisor for Timberlake instructed prosecutors he “had never heard of any concert in San Antonio, Texas” and that the star had by no means signed up for the act, in response to the court docket paperwork. A supervisor for Mars stated the identical factor.

A handout photograph reveals proof scenes taken within the aftermath of the 2012 capturing at Sandy Hook. EPA

The ladies have been busted after they allegedly tried to tug the rip-off on an FBI agent posing as Brooklyn-based financier, in response to the court docket papers.

Throughout a convention name on Dec. three, Scott allegedly instructed the agent that Timberlake and Mars have been “frustrated and worried the concert was a joke, and had demanded[ed] full deposits,” in response to the court docket docs.

“If we want to move forward with whomever we choose to move forward, we need to have that deposit up front,” Jean added, per court docket docs.

Each ladies have been arrested Wednesday at JFK airport and charged with wire fraud.

“As alleged, the defendants viewed a fundraiser for a charity formed to protect children from gun violence as an opportunity to commit fraud and line their own pockets,” US Lawyer Richard Donoghue stated in an announcement.

“Simple stealing is bad enough, this is worse.”

Sandy Hook Promise is a non-profit that works to guard kids from gun violence. It was created by households of these killed when a gunman opened fireplace on youngsters on the Sandy Hook Elementary Faculty in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012.

On Thursday, Scott and Jean have been each arraigned at Brooklyn Federal Courtroom and launched on $75,000 bail.

A decide prohibited them from working as reserving brokers or promoters whereas they await trial.

They each declined to remark.