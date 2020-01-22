“Women Fighting For India”: Chandrashekhar Azad’s Message At Shaheen Bagh

Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad spoke to protesters at Shaheen Bagh as we speak

New Delhi:

Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh this night to ship a dramatic warning to the federal government over the citizenship legislation, declaring the centre must “go over our corpses” if it needed the legislation carried out. Mr Azad additionally praised the ladies of Shaheen Bagh, who’ve braved a bitterly chilly winter to take part in a weeks-long sit-in protest, and stated he would journey throughout India to induce extra girls to “fight for the unity of India and “make each bagh (backyard) a Shaheen Bagh”.

“Ambedkar stated girls will lead. At present, when the Structure is in peril, girls are main the nation and combating for it,” Chandrashekhar Azad stated in his speech, which got here a day after the courts modified his bail order to permit him to return – he had earlier been barred from coming into for 4 weeks.

“If the federal government desires to implement this legislation (the citizenship legislation), they should go over our corpses,” Mr Azad, who was arrested final month after main a large protest towards the citizenship legislation at Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid and charged with arson, rioting and inciting violence, stated.

Mr Azad additionally hit out at claims the Shaheen Bagh protest had severely impacted every day life within the capital, significantly those that commute to and from Noida; the protest has blocked a key highway connecting these two areas and precipitated congestion on various routes, such because the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Flyway.

“The place in Delhi do you not discover site visitors jams? I settle for that there’s some issue… however inform me truthfully, have been you not troubled by demonetisation too?” Mr Azad requested critics of the Shaheen Bagh protests.

“Within the subsequent 10 days there will probably be 5,000 Shaheen Bagh-like protests within the nation,” he declared.

The Shaheen Bagh protest impressed the same one in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the place round 50 girls started a sit-in demonstration solely to be forcibly dispersed by the cops.

Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad spoke to HEARALPUBLICIST earlier than his Shaheen Bagh go to

Shortly earlier than his go to to Shaheen Bagh Mr Azad, a.ok.a Raavan, spoke to HEARALPUBLICIST and stated the citizenship legislation discriminated as a lot towards Dalits and tribals because it did towards Muslims.

“The NRC, NPR and CAA are probably the most anti-Dalit. They’re additionally anti-OBC and anti-tribals, as a result of these individuals will undergo probably the most,” he claimed, accusing Home Minister Amit Shah, who yesterday said the government would not back down “irrespective of who protests” of working from an “agenda”.

He additionally stated he would urge his supporters to vote towards the BJP in subsequent month’s Delhi elections, saying, “I’m towards the BJP as a result of BJP is towards the structure”.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act, or CAA, which makes faith the take a look at of citizenship for the primary time, has been defended by the federal government as a laws that may assist non-Muslim refugees fleeing spiritual persecution from three Muslim-dominated nations.

Critics, nonetheless, say it discriminates towards Muslims and violates secular tenets of the Structure. In addition they level to the NRC and the NPR and say these two programmes, together with the CAA, will additional goal the Muslim group.

Widespread protests have damaged out throughout the nation over the CAA, the NRC and the NPR, with lakhs taking to the streets and several other non-BJP states refusing to implement both of the three; as we speak the Supreme Courtroom heard a whopping 140 anti-CAA petitions.