Wonder Woman 1984’s release date – DC movie’s cast, plot, trailer and how Steve Trevor returns

Diana’s again! After smashing data along with her first critically-acclaimed solo outing and turning into the standout star of each Justice League and Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice, Surprise Lady is returning to screens in 2020.

As soon as once more directed by Patty Jenkins, Surprise Lady 2 will see the Amazonian superhero battle a brand new enemy 70 years after the occasions of her first standalone movie.

Who precisely is the brand new villain? And which characters from the 2017 movie will make the large time leap to its sequel?

We’ve rounded up all the pieces it is advisable to find out about Surprise Lady 1984.

Followers have a whole lot of very bizarre theories about how Steve Trevor may return in Surprise Lady 2

Unique Surprise Lady Lynda Carter could seem in movie sequel

When is Surprise Lady 1984 launched in cinemas?

Surprise Lady 1984 is at present set for a fifth June 2020 launch date.

Surprise Lady 1984 trailer

What’s Surprise Lady 1984 about?

Set in – you’re not going to consider this – 1984, the plot will see Diana Prince come up towards villain Cheetah, a British anthropologist who is presented a couple of superpowers from a cheetah god. Within the comics, these skills embody enhanced energy, velocity and agility, plus night time imaginative and prescient and heightened reflexes. Simply consider Catwoman (and pray Cheetah gained’t be something like Halle Berry’s feline-themed hero).

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot stated finally 12 months’s San Diego Comedian-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

For those who can’t bear in mind what occurred within the first Surprise Lady movie it’s accessible to stream and purchase so there’s no excuse to not be caught up.

Why isn’t Surprise Lady 1984 a sequel?

Warner Bros. is insisting that this second film just isn’t a sequel to Surprise Lady.

Movie producer Chris Roven speaking to Vulture stated: “It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well.”

Apparently Jenkins was decided that Surprise Lady 1984 is the “next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel”.

Regardless of this insistence, the movie follows after Surprise Lady – fairly a couple of years later – nevertheless it nonetheless follows on.

Who’s within the solid of Surprise Lady 1984?

Gal Gadot will as soon as once more don her indestructible bracelets to play the immortal demigoddess, whereas Chris Pine will reprise his position as Steve Trevor.

Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters actor Kristen Wiig will play Barbara Minerva AKA the villainous Cheetah. Patty Jenkins additionally launched a sneak peek pic of Wiig in character on Twitter…

Enter Barbara Minerva… #WW84 pic.twitter.com/56f8Diu7So — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 27, 2018

However the poster provides us our greatest take a look at Cheetah in her human kind. Throughout a panel at CCXP, Patty Jenkins revealed the workforce aimed to indicate Cheetah’s mutation “practically”. For those who’re questioning what which means, she added they “[got] to a place where you end up having to go a little further, and so, it’s got a little help, but a lot of it is very real.”

Jenkins additionally revealed why she solid Wiig, saying: “We were super fans of Kristen, and we love how funny she is, but also I’ve been a huge admirer of what a great actress she is for a long time. So when we needed someone to go all the way from one end of the spectrum of being funny, sweet Diana’s friend, all the way to a totally different place, we knew that Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went beyond our wildest dreams.”

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah Warner Bros

Recreation of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal has additionally been solid in a task just lately confirmed as Maxwell “Max” Lord, a mind-controlling supervillain from the unique DC comics who had lengthy been rumoured to have an element within the film.

Properly hiya… Max. #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/BgWsjyJixw — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 24, 2019

We’ve additionally been given a greater take a look at him…

Surprise Lady Max Lord Warner Bros

Different confirmed solid members embody Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright as Diana’s mom and aunt respectively (reprising their roles from the primary movie, presumably in flashback), with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and baby actress Oakley Bull solid in as-yet-unknown roles.

There’s additionally an opportunity authentic Surprise Lady star Lynda Carter could seem within the movie sequel, with the actor beforehand saying she was in talks with Jenkins. For those who’ve not seen Carter’s model of the superhero, we’d suggest trying out the basic Surprise Lady collection.

How is Steve again in Surprise Lady 1984?

Yep, Steve Trevor – the First World Battle pilot who was not less than 30 years outdated in 1917 – will seem in Surprise Lady 1984. And never in a flashback, both. A photograph of Patty Jenkins confirmed Trevor in a 1980s setting…

Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/BCLARdVuTu — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 13, 2018

Simply how may Steve be alive and never aged effectively into his 90s? Followers have theorised he’ll seem as some form of hallucination, or that some divine intervention has prevented his dying.

Why was Surprise Lady 1984 delayed?

Beforehand it was scheduled for launch in November 2019, however the film was shifted to the summer season, as star Gad Gadot tweeted.

Tremendous excited to announce that, due to the altering panorama, we’re capable of put Surprise Lady again to its rightful residence. June 5, 2020. Be there or be sq.!!! ✨????‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

Movie producer Charles Roven stated: “We all the time wished the date that we’re on proper now. The studio felt that till their slate for the 12 months earlier than got here collectively—they usually had an incredible finish of 2018—that they wanted to have a giant what I name plane service, a ‘tentpole’, in [2019]. We had a really rushed pre-production as a result of Patty additionally did the TNT present and we had a really rushed post-production schedule in an effort to make the date that we had been on, which was November 1, 2019. We had been doing it as a result of the studio stated they actually wanted it, after which at a sure level they got here to us they usually stated, ‘You know what, you guys are right. Let’s return to the month that you simply guys launched Surprise Lady 1 in, and take the additional time.”

So, mainly, as a result of Surprise Lady was an enormous success Warner Bros determined to let the second movie run as its summer season blockbuster for 2020 slightly than a winter launch in 2019.

The place was Surprise Lady 1984 filmed?

Gadot shared an Instagram submit saying the crew filmed in 4 places in three nations. Judging by the picture a kind of nations was the USA.

View this post on Instagram We did it. Once more!! And as a lot as the primary time capturing Surprise Lady was wonderful, this time was much more distinctive and particular.. We shot in four very completely different places in three nations, and I am so soooo pleased with the just about 1000 crew members who got here to set day-after-day, giving all the pieces they’ve into our film. Could not ask for higher companions on this.. I am so fortunate to have the one and solely Patty Jenkins, as my director. She all the time has our backs, she provides us the wings to dare, and on a regular basis she helped us discover probably the most artistic model of ourselves .. I’m so grateful to name her my good friend. And to our AMAZINGly gifted solid who made day-after-day pleasing and enjoyable, thanks! Truthfully.. Phrases can not describe this expertise.. This journey was so demanding and difficult however all of us got here and did our highest each take, day-after-day, placing our all on the market and I’m so proud… Thanks universe for this chance. I really like this character. And thanks to all of you for being the very best followers on the earth. It was you that made me push myself day-after-day. I am so glad and excited, cannot wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal A submit shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Dec 23, 2018 at 9:35am PST

When is Surprise Lady 2 set?

Unsurprisingly in 1984. It feels like Jenkins is embracing the period too…

“You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she stated. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

And Jenkins tweeted this image of Gal Gadot towards a psychedelic background as a commiseration to followers when studio WB made the decision to not attend 2019’s San Diego Comedian-Con.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Corridor H this 12 months. We’re so unhappy to overlook you there! And ready till Dec. to start out our official #WW84 marketing campaign in full– However the reality is… we will simply… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Word that new and improved golden physique armour…

Will there be a Surprise Lady three?

Patty Jenkins has confirmed that the Amazons are getting their very own spinoff movie. Jenkins stated that Surprise Lady three is “all mapped out…it’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”

“We truly already know the entire story to [Surprise Lady three] after which some as a result of there may be an Amazon [spin-off] film, as effectively, and so we have already got all of it mapped out. It’s only a matter of will we alter our minds and when.”

Surprise Lady 1984 can be launched in cinemas on June fifth, 2020.

