‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot to Adapt Banned Israeli Novel into Film

Gal Gadot Marvel Lady 1984 poster (Picture Credit: Twitter)

Los Angeles, December 25: “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is partnering with Keshet Worldwide on a movie adaptation of a novel “All the Rivers” — which is banned from faculty studying lists by the Israeli authorities due to its depiction of an Israeli-Palestinian romance.

Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano can be co-producing the movie with Keshet Studios by way of Pilot Wave, the manufacturing firm the couple based collectively, stories selection.com. Marvel Lady 1984 Teaser: ‘Superhero’ Gal Gadot’s Battle to Save the World Will Make You Excited for the Movie (Watch Video).

The mission relies on the controversial 2014 Hebrew novel “Borderlife” by Israeli writer Dorit Rabinyan, which was printed in English by Random Home as “All the Rivers”.

It tells the story of an Israeli lady and a Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love, hiding their romance from their family and friends as they wrestle to come back to phrases with their relationship.

The guide set off a firestorm of controversy in Israel when right-wing Schooling Minister Naftali Bennett banned it from obligatory faculty studying lists in Israel in 2015. Sarcastically, the ban gave the guide a serious gross sales increase within the nation.

Gadot is visiting Israel proper now on a break between filming a brand new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” with Kenneth Branagh and “Red Notice” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Wonder Woman 1984”, the sequel to the 2017 superhero film that catapulted Gadot to worldwide fame, is due in theaters subsequent summer time. Gal Gadot’s Marvel Lady 1984 Trailer Is Approaching December eight, However It May Not Drop on the Web.

Keshet didn’t disclose whether or not Gadot would have a starring position within the adaptation of “All the Rivers”, saying solely that casting bulletins could be made at a later date.