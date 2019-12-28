“Wonderful” and “genius” Worzel Gummidge must return, say RadioTimes.com readers

After a long time away from tv screens, Worzel Gummidge lastly returned to the BBC on Boxing Day for a two-part particular and the reception has been very optimistic certainly.

Many viewers of the unique sequence starring Jon Pertwee have been thrilled to see the character return (now performed by Mackenzie Criminal), whereas the remake additionally launched him to youthful audiences for the primary time.

Critics raved in regards to the new episodes, with a 5 star assessment from HEARALPUBLICIST calling Criminal a “worthy successor” to the treasured character.

It appears our readers agree, as there was an outpouring of adoration from viewers longing for the brand new Worzel Gummidge to return for extra episodes.

HEARALPUBLICIST reader Marc Montoya Castro stated: “Adored this new realisation of the character and faultless in both writing and performance. I loved it as it was less slapstick than the original series which stands on its own without any doubt but in developing such a character for the 21st century in such a delightful and thoughtful manner shows pure talent and to some extent genius.”

Lorraine Cridge added: “Wonderful stuff, I loved the Pertwee series, but this new retelling has heart and soul in a complete package of excellence – soundtrack, characters, cinematography, environmental awareness without being preachy. Oh, and I want Earthy Mangold to be my new best friend!”

Lynn Caldwell joined in on the reward: “I loved Worzel back in the day – and viewed the first 2019 episode with skepticism- but have been moved by this version. It’s magical – the way they brought in the harvest was beautiful. I think McKenzie makes a perfect Worzel. Absolutely gorgeous remake.”

BBC One is but to decide on whether or not Worzel Gummidge will return, however there’s definitely loads of scope for it to take action, with HEARALPUBLICIST reader Grahame Alexander-Robertson suggesting a novel concept.

He says: “It was the highlight of Christmas telly by far. If we don’t get a full series, how about four episodes a year, one for each season?”

Worzel Gummidge is now obtainable to look at on BBC iPlayer