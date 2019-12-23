Won’t Allow Citizenship Law In Our States, Say Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot

Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot have been talking on the Congress’s “satyagraha for unity” at Rajghat.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot on Monday asserted that their governments won’t implement the Citizenship Modification Act within the Congress-ruled states because it was towards the fundamental ideas of the Structure.

Chhattisgarh Minister T S Singh Deo, on behalf of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, stated the Citizenship Act and NRC won’t be carried out in Chhattisgarh too.

The Congress had on Friday stated the “unconstitutional” laws won’t be carried out within the party-ruled states.

“The identity of India is through its Constitution. We reject this law, and while respecting the Constitution, our government will not implement it,” Mr Nath stated to loud cheers from staff on the protest by which get together chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and different prime leaders participated.

Mr Gehlot alleged that an environment of concern had been created by the BJP-led authorities and democracy is in peril.

“The prime minister is misleading people on the NRC saying it was not discussed, while home minister was saying NRC will be implemented. The country understands that they want to divide the country on religious lines,” he stated.

“This is RSS agenda that they want to implement. In Rajasthan, the CAA and the NRC will not be implemented as they are against the basic principles of the Constitution,” he stated.