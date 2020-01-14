Won't Allow ''Outside Interference'' In Sri Lanka's Affairs, Says China

Wang Yi stated China could be Sri Lanka’s longtime accomplice in prosperity and development (File Photograph)

China would all the time respect Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and never enable any “outside interference” in its inside affairs, Overseas Minister Wang Yi stated on Tuesday as he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Wang Yi met the 2 leaders individually with each side pledging to additional promote relations between the 2 international locations.

“As Sri Lanka’s strategic partner, China will continue to stand by Sri Lanka’s interests,” the visiting Chinese language State Councilor and Overseas Minister was quoted as saying by Gotabaya’s workplace.

“China stands for the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. We will not allow any outside influences to interfere with matters that are essentially internal concerns of Sri Lanka,” Wang Yi stated.

The president instructed Wang Yi that Sri Lanka was going through many political challenges and the one option to overcome them is to be economically robust.

“The economic independence will ensure political independence,” Gotabaya stated.

The president stated Sri Lanka is able to improve Sri Lanka-China ties, strengthen bilateral win-win cooperation in numerous fields and actively promote the joint growth of the Belt and Highway Initiative to construct regional delivery and logistic hubs, China’s state-run Xinhua information company reported from Colombo.

The Sri Lankan authorities absolutely helps the event of main initiatives such because the Colombo Port Metropolis and the Hambantota Port, Mahinda stated, noting that these initiatives is not going to solely assist develop the nation’s economic system and enhance individuals’s livelihood, but in addition change into a serious driving power for the pleasant cooperation between the 2 international locations, it stated.

In his response, Wang Yi stated China, as prior to now, could be Sri Lanka’s longtime accomplice in prosperity and development.

He famous that China’s coverage in direction of Colombo had all the time been constant and would proceed to be Sri Lanka’s dependable buddy.

“China and Sri Lanka are strategic cooperative companions with honest mutual help and ever-lasting friendship constructed upon a protracted custom of pleasant exchanges. Current years has seen fruitful cooperation below the Belt and Highway framework.

“China stands able to work with Sri Lanka’s new administration to hold ahead the normal friendship, strengthen political mutual belief, dovetail growth methods and produce bilateral relations to new heights,” Wang Yi added.

President Gotabaya’s postponed first go to to China will happen in February, his workplace stated after the assembly.

In December 2017, Sri Lanka handed over the management of the southern sea port of Hambantota to China on a 99-year lease, triggering concern over Beijing’s efforts to increase affect within the area.