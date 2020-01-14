Won't Allow ''Outside Interference'' In Sri Lanka's Affairs, Says China

Wang Yi mentioned China can be Sri Lanka’s longtime companion in prosperity and development (File Picture)

Colombo:

China would all the time respect Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and never enable any “outside interference” in its inside affairs, Overseas Minister Wang Yi mentioned on Tuesday as he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Wang Yi met the 2 leaders individually with each side pledging to additional promote relations between the 2 nations.

“As Sri Lanka’s strategic partner, China will continue to stand by Sri Lanka’s interests,” the visiting Chinese language State Councilor and Overseas Minister was quoted as saying by Gotabaya’s workplace.

“China stands for the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. We will not allow any outside influences to interfere with matters that are essentially internal concerns of Sri Lanka,” Wang Yi mentioned.

The president advised Wang Yi that Sri Lanka was dealing with many political challenges and the one method to overcome them is to be economically robust.

“The economic independence will ensure political independence,” Gotabaya mentioned.

The president mentioned Sri Lanka is able to improve Sri Lanka-China ties, strengthen bilateral win-win cooperation in varied fields and actively promote the joint growth of the Belt and Highway Initiative to construct regional delivery and logistic hubs, China’s state-run Xinhua information company reported from Colombo.

The Sri Lankan authorities totally helps the event of main initiatives such because the Colombo Port Metropolis and the Hambantota Port, Mahinda mentioned, noting that these initiatives is not going to solely assist develop the nation’s economic system and enhance individuals’s livelihood, but additionally grow to be a significant driving power for the pleasant cooperation between the 2 nations, it mentioned.

In his response, Wang Yi mentioned China, as previously, can be Sri Lanka’s longtime companion in prosperity and development.

He famous that China’s coverage in direction of Colombo had all the time been constant and would proceed to be Sri Lanka’s dependable good friend.

“China and Sri Lanka are strategic cooperative companions with honest mutual help and ever-lasting friendship constructed upon an extended custom of pleasant exchanges. Current years has seen fruitful cooperation below the Belt and Highway framework.

“China stands able to work with Sri Lanka’s new administration to hold ahead the standard friendship, strengthen political mutual belief, dovetail growth methods and convey bilateral relations to new heights,” Wang Yi added.

President Gotabaya’s postponed first go to to China will happen in February, his workplace mentioned after the assembly.

In December 2017, Sri Lanka handed over the management of the southern sea port of Hambantota to China on a 99-year lease, triggering concern over Beijing’s efforts to increase affect within the area.