Won’t Celebrate Harvest Festival, Say Amaravati Farmers Amid Protests

Massive gatherings are banned throughout Amaravati amid protests by farmers.

Amaravati:

Massive gatherings and rallies are banned throughout Amaravati as protests by farmers, backed by Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Occasion (TDP), entered the twenty-seventh day as we speak. The farmers have been protesting towards Jaganmohan Reddy authorities’s proposal of shifting the capital from Amaravati.

The state authorities has proposed to arrange Amaravati because the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the manager capital and Kurnool because the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2014, 28,000 farmers had given up almost 33,000 acres of agricultural land for the ‘futuristic capital’ proposed by then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. The protesting farmers worry they are going to undergo monetary setback if the capital is moved from Amaravati. They’ve stated they might not have a good time Sankranti, Andhra’s largest harvest pageant.

Villagers within the state capital say there’s a curfew-like state of affairs and numerous policemen are on responsibility. Outsiders usually are not being allowed with out displaying a proof of identification.

A fact-finding crew was despatched on Sunday by the Nationwide Fee for Girls to the Andhra capital to probe the allegations of excesses by police as visuals went viral of ladies being roughed up by cops.

On Sunday, TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has attended a number of farmer protests in the previous couple of weeks, joined a motorcycle rally despite the fact that no permission was given.

YSR Congress chief Ambati Rambabu and state house minister Sucharita have accused the TDP chief and his social gathering of spreading unrest within the state for his “political survival”, claiming that he needs to guard lands of a specific neighborhood.

“Barbaric tricks (are) being played by the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his henchmen to provoke farmers and capital city region people to create unrest across the state, disturb the law and order for political existence and protect the properties in the capital city region to benefit a specific community,” the YSR Congress Occasion stated because it accused the TDP of sharing pretend movies and photographs.

At the moment, the state authorities stated a 16-member panel has been fashioned to hunt farmers’ views. Minister for Data and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said that farmers from 29 villages of Amaravati area can write their considerations, options or complaints relating to the continued political transition. “Our committee members will further discuss on the queries and suggestions written by the farmers in the forthcoming meetings. The farmers are coming to us and narrating about their problems and we are also considering them.” he stated.