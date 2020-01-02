Won’t Extradite Former Nissan Boss If He Arrives In France: Minister

Carlos Ghosn is beneath investigation in France however has not but been charged with any crime within the nation.

France “will not extradite” Carlos Ghosn if the previous Nissan boss, who fled Japan to keep away from a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived within the nation, a minister stated Monday.

“If Mr Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals,” junior economic system minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher informed France’s BFM information channel.

The French authorities nonetheless thought of that Carlos Ghosn, who’s of Lebanese origin and who fled home arrest in Tokyo to Beirut on Monday, “should not have absconded from the Japanese justice system.”

“No one is above the law,” the minister stated.

But when he arrived in France and Japan then demanded that Paris extradite him, ” we will apply the same rules to Mr Ghosn as to the man in the street”, she added.

Carlos Ghosn was additionally CEO of French car-maker Renault earlier than being ousted from the auto business after being arrested in Japan in November on expenses of economic misconduct.

It’s not clear how he managed to depart Japan. His bail circumstances barred him from leaving the nation.

