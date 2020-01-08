Won’t Give Americans Crashed Plane’s Black Boxes, Says Iran

Accident will probably be investigated by Iran’s aviation organisation, Ukrainians can be current: Official

Tehran:

Iran’s aviation authority stated it might not hand over to Individuals the recovered black packing containers of a Boeing 737 that crashed Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew.

“We will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing) and the Americans,” Iran Civil Aviation Organisation head Ali Abedzadeh stated, quoted by Mehr information company.

“It’s not yet clear which country the black box will go to for the investigation,” he added.

Following the crash of Ukraine Worldwide Airways flight PS752 shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, Iran stated it had recovered the Boeing 737’s two black packing containers.

Abedzadeh stated that primarily based on international aviation guidelines, it was the appropriate of the nation the place air crashes happen to hold out the investigation.

“This accident will be investigated by Iran’s aviation organisation but the Ukrainians can also be present during the incident’s investigation,” he added.

Below the principles of the Worldwide Civil Aviation Group, of which Iran, Ukraine and america are all members, air crash investigations are led by the nation the place the accident occurred.

Nonetheless, based on aviation specialists, the international locations which can be able to analysing black packing containers are few — notably Britain, France, Germany and america.

France’s Accident Investigation Bureau (BEA), which handles air crash investigations, stated it had not acquired any request for assist from the Iranian authorities after Wednesday’s crash.

