Won’t Implement Citizens’ List, Says Telangana Home Minister

Telangana House Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali requested individuals to not fear about NRC. (File)

Hyderabad:

Telangana House Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday requested individuals to not panic over the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) because it is not going to be carried out within the state.

“I promise you, forget about the NRC, there will be no disturbance in the state,” the minister stated whereas addressing an occasion in Hyderabad.

Mr Ali stated that wherever Hindus are going through persecution the world over, they need to be given refuge in India.

“Not just Pakistan and Bangladesh, wherever Hindus are facing persecution across the world, they should be given refuge because this is India. But, do not create trouble for Indian citizens who have been living here for decades. Who keeps birth certificates?…… Can everyone produce birth certificates?” he stated.

Mr Ali additionally informed the gang that he had conveyed the identical to Union Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi earlier this week.

The NRC is a register maintained by the federal government containing names and sure related info for identification of all real Indian residents.