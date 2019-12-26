“Won’t Implement, Come What May”: V Narayanasamy On Citizenship Act

V Narayanasamy alleged that the CAA “ignores” Indian Muslims.

New Delhi:

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Thursday claimed the Citizenship (Modification) Act “ignores” Muslims and that he is not going to implement the newly enacted legislation, in addition to the NRC, within the Union Territory “come what may”.

The Congress CM claimed the CAA and the NRC had been “ill-conceived” and geared toward reaching the purpose of “Hindutva, as championed by the BJP”.

He stated Congress-ruled state governments have determined to not implement the CAA and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and “I will also do so in Puducherry”.

As per the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who fled spiritual persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and have arrived in India earlier than December 31, 2014, will likely be offered Indian citizenship.

“Even Tamils from Sri Lanka residing in India as refugees were persecuted in the Island country. Why you have left them out? Similar is the case with the Rohingyas,” he instructed PTI over cellphone.

He alleged that the CAA “ignores” Indian Muslims.

“It cannot be done in a partisan way. You have to include people of all the religions. You can’t do it selectively for the people of some religions. Come what may, I will not implement CAA and NRC in Puducherry,” he stated.