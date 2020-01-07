Woodford and his partner raked in £13.8m in dividends ahead of fund crisis

By Tanya Jefferies for Thisismoney.co.uk

Revealed: 07:24 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:41 EST, 7 January 2020

Neil Woodford: Fund supervisor has reportedly travelled to China to drum up curiosity from traders in early stage companies

Disgraced fund supervisor Neil Woodford and his enterprise accomplice Craig Newman scooped £13.8million in dividends from their funding enterprise earlier than its collapse.

The determine for the monetary yr 2018/19 in comparison with the £36.5million that the pair took out of Woodford Funding Administration within the 2017/18 yr.

Traders within the the flagship fairness revenue fund had been already deserting the fund in droves in early 2019, leading to a hunch in earnings and revenues.

The outcomes assertion for 2018/19 blames ‘underperformance’ within the Woodford fairness revenue fund and ‘a interval of sustained and unfavorable press protection’ for the eventual suspension of the fund final summer season.

The debacle has left a whole bunch of hundreds of traders dealing with losses on their holdings.

The corporate outcomes, which cowl the 12 months to 30 March 2019, reveal that Woodford’s boutique asset administration agency made a £18.4million pre-tax revenue, down from £41.7million the yr earlier than. Revenues fell to £52.6million, from £78million within the prior yr.

In an announcement on ‘publish stability sheet occasions’, the corporate says that measures are being taken to reshape the enterprise in mild of lowered income expectations with a view to remaining debt free, with no intention or want to boost capital from different sources.

An organization spokesperson stated: ‘The accounts relate to the monetary yr earlier than the fairness revenue fund was suspended.

‘We will verify that the companions didn’t take any earnings or revenue throughout the fund’s suspension nor was any administration payment earned from managing Woodford Affected person Capital Belief.’

Woodford was ousted from his foremost fund final autumn and it’s now being wound up with proceeds because of begin being distributed to traders from the center of this month.

In the meantime, the smaller Woodford Revenue Focus fund has been taken over by Aberdeen Normal Investments, and Woodford Affected person Capital Belief by Schroders Funding Administration.

Woodford himself has reportedly travelled to China to drum up curiosity from traders in early stage companies, in what’s assumed to be an try to resurrect his profession.

Woodford Asset Administration modified its registered place of job from an Oxford enterprise park to an handle in Previous Gloucester Road in London in mid-December.

There may be widespread anger over Woodford’s administration of the fairness revenue fund, and his determination to take some £eight.6million in charges between its suspension in June and the choice to wind it up.

Traders are understood to be contemplating authorized motion towards on-line funding dealer Hargreaves Lansdown, which has been closely criticised for maintaining the Woodford fund on its ‘greatest purchase’ lists up till its suspension in June.

A 3rd authorized agency, Nelsons, has joined Leigh Day and Slater & Gordon to verify it’s exploring motion towards Hargreaves.

Directors of the fairness revenue fund – which has had Woodford stripped from its identify – stated on the finish of final yr that £1.65billion had been raised from the sale of 56 per cent of the fund thus far, that means traders had misplaced 19 per cent since they had been frozen in firstly of summer season.

Hyperlink Asset Providers stated traders could be instructed what they might obtain of their first payout on January 13.