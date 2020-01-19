Woolworths roof collapses as golf ball-sized hail and torrential rain batters Melbourne

Melbourne is being smashed with a horror hail storm that’s ‘shredding’ bushes and inflicting grocery store roofs to break down.

A extreme thunderstorm warning was issued for giant swathes of Melbourne out to bushfire-ravaged East Gippsland on Sunday afternoon, earlier than ‘golf ball-sized’ hail began to fall.

Terrified residents mentioned temperatures instantly plunged from 30C as the large hail started to fall, earlier than they had been urged to remain indoors for their very own security.

A extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for giant areas of Victoria as heavy rainfall and ‘big hailstones’ start to batter the state with one Woolworths being inundated (pictured)

Residents from areas of Victoria have taken to social media to share pictures of hailstones as huge as their arms (pictured)

Folks shared photographs of hailstones as huge because the palms of their arms, and the storm is ready to proceed over the town’s CBD on Sunday night,

The Bureau of Meteorology reported 5cm hail was reported within the Glen Iris space and golf ball sized hail throughout a lot of jap Melbourne suburbs.

Some areas are additionally liable to flash flooding.

Within the Melbourne suburb of Templestowe the roof of a Woolworths grocery store was filmed collapsing underneath the burden of the torrential rain.

Footage shared on-line exhibits water cascading into the shop as clients attempt to keep away from the realm.

In the meantime Krystian Seibert, from Hawthorn, mentioned the hail was ‘shredding’ bushes.

‘The hail gave the impression of a pinball machine with golf ball sized hailstones falling,’ he informed the Herald Solar.

‘I’ve lived in Melbourne for a very long time and I’ve by no means seen or skilled one thing like this.’

Warrandyte was additionally battered by big hailstones, whereas there have been reviews of automobiles being broken on the Monash Freeway close to Melbourne.

The thunderstorm is anticipated to create the wettest two-day interval in months with 40mm already recorded in Mt Elizabeth in simply 30 minutes.

‘We’ll see some probably flash flooding and extreme thunderstorms over the following couple of days, together with some broken hearth areas,’ Emergency Providers Minister Lisa Neville warned on Sunday.

The climate bureau confirmed the state was about to be hit by downpours however the rainfall can be ‘hit or miss’ and unlikely to place out blazes burning within the state.

Warrandyte (pictured) was battered by big hailstones on Sunday afternoon whereas there have been reviews of automobiles being broken on the Monash Freeway close to Melbourne

Heavy rain, damaging winds and enormous hail are potential in jap elements of the state together with East Gippsland the place fires proceed to burn

‘Victoria is about to see its wettest two-day interval in lots of, many months,’ Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore mentioned on Sunday.

‘It’s going to additionally impression hearth zones as nicely,’ he mentioned and a flood watch can be in place for jap elements of the state from Sunday afternoon.

Whereas rain is welcome it might be ‘hit or miss’ with totals various between 5mm to 15mm however ‘remoted falls’ of 30mm to 50mm may hit sure areas, Mr Narramore mentioned.

Whereas rain was welcome within the state it did include risks.

‘Sadly coming on this huge quantity in a single go, shortly does trigger some threat … each in the way you seize most of that … and likewise particles run-off and the potential for fallen bushes,’ the emergency providers minister mentioned.

Residents in hearth affected areas are being warned rainfall run-off into waterways could include particles comparable to ash, soil, bushes and rocks.

‘Be alert that in areas just lately affected by fires, heavy rainfall will increase the potential for landslides and particles throughout roads,’ the warning learn.

The harmful circumstances come as firefighters work to include a blaze at French Island at Western Port which began on Saturday.

Greater than 87 hectares was destroyed however just one outbuilding was broken however the blaze did come very near properties, authorities confirmed.

‘Victoria is about to see its wettest two-day interval in lots of, many months,’ Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore mentioned on Sunday as hail battered areas of the state

Residents had been pressured to take shelter as the huge hailstones battered their properties because the rainfall started to get heavier (pictured)

The extreme thunderstorm got here so shortly some residents weren’t in a position to cowl their automobiles in time with reviews of automobiles being broken on the Monash Freeway

SES ADVICE FOR PEOPLE IN AFFECTED AREAS * Test that free gadgets comparable to out of doors settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured and transfer autos underneath cowl or away from bushes. * Keep indoors and away from home windows. * If outdoor, transfer to a secure place indoors. Steer clear of bushes, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways. * If driving circumstances are harmful, safely pull over away from bushes, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Keep away from journey if potential. * Keep secure by avoiding harmful hazards, comparable to floodwater, mud, particles, broken roads and fallen bushes. * Steer clear of fallen powerlines at all times assume they’re reside. * Keep knowledgeable monitor climate warnings, forecasts and river ranges on the Bureau of Meteorology web site, and warnings by VicEmergency.

‘Mainly the fireplace on French Island did transfer very quickly yesterday … we mainly bought giant air tankers in there shortly … we really needed to take hearth vehicles throughout on a barge,’ Deputy Emergency Administration Commissioner Chris Stephenson mentioned.

‘The information this morning is sort of good and we hope we’ll include that fireside someday later in the present day.’

The reason for the blaze remains to be unknown.

Throughout the state 396 properties had been destroyed in bushfires throughout the state and greater than 600 outbuildings together with sheds had additionally been razed.

Within the final week greater than 223 blazes began in Victoria and of these 20 had been classed as ‘vital’ and burned greater than 50 hectares.