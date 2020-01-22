Word On Edge Returning To WWE As ‘Special Attraction’

Edge mentioned that he’s not coming again for the Royal Rumble. We don’t imagine him. A variety of followers don’t imagine him, however there may all the time be the prospect that it’s all simply wishful pondering.

Mike Johnson mentioned Edge’s scenario at size throughout PW Insider Elite audio. He doesn’t imagine Edge both.

The phrase going round is that Edge may very well be used as a particular attraction. They could attempt to deny it, however Johnson has a really robust feeling that we’ll see the Rated R Celebrity return to the ring.

There have been a number of indicators that time to Edge’s return. This consists of signing a brand new deal.

“I believe he is returning to the ring he has actually signed a contract with the company. He actually signed that new contract after a little flirtation with All Elite Wrestling and we have heard that there is a pretty high upside and we’ve been told that there is a pretty high upside to people that we’ve spoken to wrestlers or otherwise in WWE say that Adam Copeland will return to the ring this year as a special attraction and he will be competing for WWE.” “The Royal Rumble makes the most sense for him to return and make a big splash headed into WrestleMania season even if he’s gonna be a major attraction at the February 27th Saudi Arabia show.” “I’ve asked around and no one has told me that they have heard of Adam Copeland going to the Rumble. I stand by what I have previously stated that I believe we will see him on WWE programming and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Edge was noticed in Pittsburgh on WWE enterprise. Edge mentioned he hasn’t been in Pittsburgh since 2013.

Adam Copeland may very well be sustaining the code of denial which is widespread apply earlier than a WWE return. We’ll know on Sunday.

