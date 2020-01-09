Work On Karnataka’s Jesus Statue Stalled As BJP Questions Land Allotment

The Church has requested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to resolve the difficulty on the earliest.

Bengaluru:

The proposed big statue of Jesus Christ at Kapalabetta in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district has run into additional controversy, with the ruling BJP claiming that land for the venture had been allotted by “illegal means” at a time when the Congress was in energy.

Congress chief DK Shivakumar had helped clear the venture, going so far as to personally fund the acquisition of presidency land. He has vehemently rejected accusations of “appeasement politics” levelled in opposition to him by ruling social gathering leaders.

Though the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru has requested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to not politicise the difficulty, work on the venture has been placed on maintain for now in anticipation of doable authorized challenges. “In the Bible, it is called Calvary. But in Kannada scriptures, it is called Kapalabetta. It is government land only, but it has been used for centuries. We want to renovate and plan something new. He (Shivakumar) advised us that you cannot do this in government land. We then gave applications to the government,” Chinraj, a parishioner, instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.

Mr Shivakumar instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that members of the Christian neighborhood needed the 114-foot statue constructed on the plot of land as a result of it was of nice spiritual significance to them. “When I was the Cooperation Minister in SM Krishna’s government, they wanted to have this land for the development of the Church, the Jesus statue. There has been a Jesus statue, cross on the land for the past 300-400 years, so they wanted to develop it,” he stated.

The request was made once more when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. “I said, once again give an application. He was kind enough and asked it to be processed and the cabinet got it allotted. We got it cleared by the cabinet — I was also part of the cabinet — and I assured them that whatever the cost of the land, it would be cleared from my personal expenditure. I have (constructed) hundreds of temples in this manner also,” Mr Shivakumar stated.

Nevertheless, BJP state basic secretary N Ravikumar cited allegations that the land allotment clearances have been procured illegally. “We are taking a stand on the basis of the law and official reports. Our government will take a stand on the statue only after receiving relevant reports. We are not against Christianity, we are not against Muslims. We are not against any religion. Jesus Christ is like Buddha, like Krishna, like Shiva,” he stated.

Mr Shivakumar stated that the venture can’t be stopped legally. “(At) hundreds of places, temples and mutts have been built without permission. This is being seen by the entire world. (With) small, small incidents, we are creating a lot of enemies. The world is looking at Bangalore,” he stated. Though the Christian neighborhood in Kapalabetta is able to contribute in direction of the statue development – one lakh rupees from every home – the venture stays on maintain for now. “The government has questioned the legality of the land. I met the chief minister and made a personal request that this not be turned into a political issue, because faith is important to us. We have told the chief minister, who is a good man. He has been considerate to us in our minority development council…” Dr Rev Peter Machado, Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru, instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.

Chinraj claimed that exterior components have been chargeable for blocking the venture. “To be very honest, we are all brothers here in Kanakapura taluk and even the non-Christian communities are very supportive. This is an issue created by those outside the district,” he stated, expressing confidence that the federal government can be supportive.