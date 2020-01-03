“Worked With Complete Honesty”: Arvind Kejriwal At NDTV Townhall

Arvind Kejriwal on the HEARALPUBLICIST townhall in Delhi’s Maharaja Agrasen faculty
New Delhi:
Arvind Kejriwal in the present day spoke at HEARALPUBLICIST’s townhall over his authorities’s observe document and the challenges he faces over the upcoming Delhi elections.
Listed here are the highlights of Arvind Kejriwal’s townhall:
- “We have worked with complete honesty to make the lives of people in Delhi better, which has not been done in the past 70 years,” mentioned Arvind Kejriwal on the HEARALPUBLICIST townhall.
- “We will work on clean water, cleaning the Yamuna, tackling pollution and cleaning Delhi,” says Arvind Kejriwal, talking on the work he’ll do if he comes again to energy after the Delhi elections.
- “People vote differently in Lok Sabha and assembly elections, like in Odisha. They vote differently and this trend is seen across the country,” says Arvind Kejriwal on the upcoming Delhi elections.
- “50% of Delhi lives in kacchi (unauthorised) colonies. They didn’t have roads. In 70 years, no roads. Many parties spoke but didn’t work on it. We have gotten roads and water pipelines, sewers made, all in kacchi colonies. We will also get mohalla clinics done,” mentioned Arvind Kejriwal.
- “Desks and walls were broken in Delhi only. We doubled education budget, rebuilt schools, changed desks, motivated teachers and principals, got them trained abroad and they were motivated. Now we have 96% success and private schools have 93%,” says Arvind Kejriwal.
