Workers scaring away pigeons plaguing the Scottish Parliament building by using ‘lightsaber’ lasers 

Employees have been armed with ‘lightsaber’ lasers in a bid to scare away pigeons plaguing the Scottish Parliament.

Experiences present the units have been used to deal with the long-running pest downside exterior the Holyrood constructing in Edinburgh.

Netting and hawks have additionally been utilized in a bid to scare off the pigeons on the £414million parliament website.

Contractors have claimed the variety of pigeons interested in the constructing has been reduce down with using handheld lasers.

It is the primary time the lasers have been re-introduced in 5 years – regardless of criticism from animal safety teams.

Activists declare they may blind birds however parliament officers insisted it was a ‘humane’ methodology to discourage the pigeons.

Holyrood has been suffering from pigeons because it opened in 2004 and was branded ‘an enormous pigeon loft’ with a number of nooks and crannies for the birds to nest.

Updates from a falconry agency have confirmed that there was a discount within the variety of pigeons plaguing the constructing.

Elisa Allen, director of PETA mentioned: ‘Edinburgh’s pigeons are native residents as a lot as any human is they usually’re entitled to not be handled cruelly, simply as human residents are entitled to consideration.

‘They’ve nowhere else to go, and native authorities owe it to those light, clever, family-orientated birds to make use of civilised, humane administration practices when coping with any perceived nuisance.’

A ‘pre-falconry’ peak of 19 pigeons was reported in February, which was lowered to eight after the hawks had been flown.

However most months the figures have been round 12 to 14 earlier than the hawks have been flown, dropping to 4 to 6 afterwards.

Miles Briggs, a Tory MSP for Lothian, mentioned: ‘It’s reaching some extent when the Parliament should ultimately settle for the pigeons have overwhelmed all of the management measures which have been thrown at them.

‘From netting to rent-a-hawk to now laser wars.’

A parliament spokesman mentioned: ‘Flying a hawk and utilizing different humane deterrents efficiently retains the pigeon inhabitants right down to single figures at Holyrood.’