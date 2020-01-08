Working On Semester Enrollment For Willing Students: JNU Vice Chancellor

JNU Vice Chancellor has been below hearth from college students for not doing sufficient. (File photograph)

New Delhi:

HRD Ministry officers met JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday and took inventory of efforts being made by the varsity administration to revive normalcy on the campus, officers mentioned.

Mr Kumar, who has been below hearth from college students and school members for not doing sufficient once they had been brutally attacked by a masked mob on the campus, informed the officers that efforts had been being made to facilitate semester registration for “willing” college students.

“Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and G C Hosur had a meeting with JNU VC at the Ministry today about the efforts being made to restore normalcy on campus. He informed the officials about efforts being made for facilitating semester registration for willing students and a conducive environment for their academic pursuits,” a senior ministry official mentioned.

The VC later took to Twitter to tell in regards to the assembly. On Monday, a staff of prime officers, together with JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar, had visited the ministry and up to date the highest brass in regards to the state of affairs on the campus apart from submitting an in depth report of the sequence of occasions that transpired on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Mr Kumar was not current on the assembly. He had on Tuesday appealed to the scholars to place the previous behind and return to the varsity premises. “Our heart goes out to all the injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place. I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind,” the vice chancellor had mentioned.

Violence broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru College on Sunday night time as a gaggle of masked individuals armed with sticks attacked college students and lecturers and broken property on the campus, prompting the administration to name within the police.

No less than 35 individuals, together with JNU College students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, had been injured within the violence within the college. They had been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre right here and discharged on Monday. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed one another for the violence that continued for almost two hours.

The ministry had on Sunday sought an instantaneous report from the registrar after the violence broke out on the campus and college students and lecturers had been attacked. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ who was in Bhubhaneshwar a day after the incident, mentioned academic establishments can’t be allowed to change into “political adda”. He vowed “strong action” towards the perpetrators of the violence at JNU.